Lindam Nursery Nightlight Set

Product Description
- Automatic light turns on & off
- Helps aid natural sleeping patterns
- Plugs directly into mains no batteries required
- The automatic nursery safety sensor light has a dusk 'til dawn sensor detecting light levels, automatically switching on at dusk and off at dawn.
- The Nursery Night Light set is perfect for use in the nursery, hallway and on landings, providing a soft reassuring blue glow to help comfort your child.
- Easy operation: Switches on and off at the mains
- Ultra low energy bulb
