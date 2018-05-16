Carousel Buckets

- Soak up the fun!
- Perfectly sized for little hands, our colourful buckets provide endless fun. Once bathing is over, they can be stacked and stored for next time.
- Contents: 4 x Buckets.
- Dimensions: W 8 x D 8 x h 17.5 cm
- Maternal content: Plastic PP.
- Card - Wrap - Widely Recycled
- Stack and pour
- Pour the water through for bathtime fun
Made in Thailand
- Care instructions: Wipe clean only.
- Please retain this information for future reference.
- WARNING! Packaging materials are not toys.
- Please remove all packaging and packing tags/wires before giving this toy to your child.
- Never leave your child unattended when playing in and around water. Please rinse, drain and dry before storing away. Colour, designs and decorations may vary from those shown in the photographs. Please take note: As an extra precaution, check this toy regularly for signs of wear damage.
- Made for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- We are here to help:
- Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat.
- Shop on-line at www.tesco.com
6 Months
