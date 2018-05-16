Nestle Smarties Buttons White Chocolate 85G
New
- Energy324kJ 77kcal4%
- Fat3.9g6%
- Saturates2.3g12%
- Sugars8.9g10%
- Salt0.04g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2158kJ
Product Description
- White chocolate pieces with mini Smarties® inclusions (24%) (milk chocolate in a crisp sugar shell).
- www.smarties.co.uk
- Get together with friends, family film night or just for a special treat - share the delicious colourful fun of Smarties® Buttons. Yummy smooth white chocolate buttons filled with colourful mini Smarties sweets.
- Deliciously smooth milk chocolate has been at the heart of Smarties® for more than 80 years and, in 2005, Smarties® were the first UK major confectionery brand to move to no artificial colours - more reasons to enjoy Smarties®.
- We select only quality, 100% certified sustainable cocoa beans through the Nestlé® Cocoa Plan ®, which aims to improve the lives of cocoa farming communities and the quality of their products.
- Enjoy Smarties® as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- There are even more ways to share the Smarties® fun: Smarties® Buttons are also available in Milk Chocolate and Orange - a chocolate extravaganza everyone will love - yummy smooth chocolate buttons filled with Smarties®
- Terracycle® - Not recycled by most councils. Find out how you can still recycle at www.terracycle.co.uk
- ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- Nutritional Compass ®
- Share the fun of Smarties® Buttons!
- Smooth white chocolate buttons filled with crunchy mini Smarties®!
- A deliciously fun and colourful treat in a convenient Smarties® Buttons Sharing Bag
- Coloured using food & plant extracts - no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
- Quality, 100% certified sustainable cocoa beans selected through the Nestlé® Cocoa Plan ®
- Pack size: 85g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Butterfat (from Milk), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Mango Kernel, Palm, Sal, Shea), Cocoa Mass, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Wheat Flour, Rice Starch, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Safflower, Radish, Black Carrot, Lemon, Hibiscus, Grape, Blackcurrant), Spirulina Concentrate, Glazing Agents (Carnauba Wax, Beeswax White, Gum Arabic, Shellac), Natural Flavourings, Colours (Red Beet, Curcumin, Beta-Carotene), Barley Malt Extract, White Chocolate contains Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat
Storage
Store cool and dryFor Best Before End See Base.
Preparation and Usage
- Know Your Servings
- 6 Pieces = 1 Serving
Number of uses
Contains approximately 5 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
Return to
- Contact us Free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- UK: 0800 604 604
- ROI: 00800 6378 5385
- Dublin 24.
Lower age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
85g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 6 pieces
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2158kJ
|324kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|515kcal
|77kcal
|2000kcal
|4%
|Fat
|26.1g
|3.9g
|70g
|6%
|of which: saturates
|15.5g
|2.3g
|20g
|12%
|Carbohydrate
|61.8g
|9.3g
|260g
|4%
|of which: sugars
|59.5g
|8.9g
|90g
|10%
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.1g
|-
|-
|Protein
|7.9g
|1.2g
|50g
|2%
|Salt
|0.28g
|0.04g
|6g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains approximately 5 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
