Kellogg's Wkk Kids Blueberry And Apple
New
Product Description
- Apple (7.5%), Beetroot (2.5%) and Blueberry (2%) Flavoured Multigrain Cereal.
- Enjoy as part of a balanced diet and active lifestyle.
- Contains ≥15% RI phosphorus. Phosphorus contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism.
- Created by kids for kids and the family
- Our Promise to You
- We pride ourselves on bringing you our very best in every bowl, that's why we don't make cereal for anyone else.
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Purveyors of Cereals Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited
- High in fibre
- Made with tasty fruit and veg
- With wholegrain
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
- No artificial sweeteners, colours or flavours
- Vegan
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Halal - HFA approved
- Pack size: 350G
- Phosphorus contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism
Information
Ingredients
Cereal Flours (81%) (Rice, Oat, Wholewheat, Maize), Corn Fibre, Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Apple, Blueberry, Cherry, Carrot), Freeze Dried Fruit and Vegetable Powders (Blueberry, Apple, Beetroot), Beetroot Juice, Flavourings, Salt, Soy Protein Isolate
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts, Milk, Gluten from other Cereals
Number of uses
11 x 30g servings!
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Name and address
- Kellogg Europe Trading Limited,
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g
|(%RI*)
|30g
|(%RI*)
|Energy
|1534kJ
|460kJ
|(6)
|-
|364kcal
|109kcal
|Fat
|2.8g
|0.8g
|(1)
|of which saturates
|0.6g
|0.2g
|(<1)
|Carbohydrate
|68g
|20g
|of which sugars
|7.4g
|2.2g
|(2)
|Fibre
|16g
|4.8g
|Protein
|8.6g
|2.6g
|(1)
|Phosphorus
|182mg
|(26)
|56.0mg
|(8)
|Magnesium
|60.0mg
|(16)
|18.8mg
|(5)
|Minerals:
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
