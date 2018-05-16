The Ice Monster David Walliams
New
- From No. 1 bestselling children's author, David Walliams comes his biggest and most epic adventure yet! Illustrated by the artistic genius Tony Ross.
- This is the story of a ten-year-old orphan and a 10,000-year-old mammoth...
- Read all about it! Read all about it!
- ICE MONSTER FOUND IN ARCTIC!
- When Elsie, an orphan on the streets of Victorian London, hears about the mysterious Ice Monster - a woolly mammoth found at the North Pole - she's determined to discover more...
- A chance encounter brings Elsie face to face with the creature, and sparks the adventure of a lifetime - from London to the heart of the Arctic!
- Heroes come in all different shapes and sizes in David Walliams' biggest and most epic adventure yet!
