The Binding Bridget Collins
- The most captivating novel of 2019
- 'Utterly brilliant' Joanna Cannon
- 'Truly spellbinding' Guardian
- 'Pure magic' Erin Kelly
- 'A real treat' The Times
- 'Gorgeous' Stella Duffy
- 'Astounding' Anna Mazzola
- Imagine you could erase your grief.
- Imagine you could forget your pain.
- Imagine you could hide a secret.
- Forever.
- Emmett Farmer is working in the fields when a letter arrives summoning him to begin an apprenticeship. He will work for a Bookbinder, a vocation that arouses fear, superstition and prejudice - but one neither he nor his parents can afford to refuse.
- He will learn to hand-craft beautiful volumes, and within each he will capture something unique and extraordinary: a memory. If there's something you want to forget, he can help. If there's something you need to erase, he can assist. Your past will be stored safely in a book and you will never remember your secret, however terrible.
- In a vault under his mentor's workshop, row upon row of books - and memories - are meticulously stored and recorded.
- Then one day Emmett makes an astonishing discovery: one of them has his name on it.
- THE BINDING is an unforgettable, magical novel: a boundary-defying love story and a unique literary event.
