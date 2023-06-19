Proper Chips 85G Sweet Sriracha Chilli

Lentil chips seasoned with sweet sriracha chilli.

The Monumental Lentil Lentils are high in protein and a source of fibre and iron, the perfect ingredient to make chips Proper.

Proper. Small word, big ambition. Our snack obsession started with popcorn. Inspired by a popcorn maker my dad gave me, we made our first batches of Propercorn in a refashioned cement mixer - and we've been perfecting delicious flavours and combinations ever since. Now, we continue to do things differently and Properchips is no exception. It has big bold flavour and loads of crunch, all wrapped up in a mighty lentil chip. At Proper, taste is everything. Take this pack of Sweet Sriracha Chilli. Inspired by the sweet and spicy flavours of Sriracha chilli sauce, cayenne pepper brings the heat to our lentil chips. It's snacking, done properly. I hope you love it. Cassandra.

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

94 kcal per serve 1974 kJ / 470 kcal per 100g Natural Seasoning Gluten Free Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 85G

High in protein Source of fibre and iron

Ingredients

Lentil Flour (28%), Potato Starch, Corn Flour, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Rice Flour, Natural Flavourings, Salt, Cayenne Pepper, Garlic, Onion, Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Parsley, Colour: Paprika Extract

Allergy Information

Made in a factory that also handles Soya.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately 4 servings

Net Contents

85g ℮

Preparation and Usage