Walkers Max Double Crunch Cheddar Onion 140G

Product Description
- Loaded Cheddar & Onion Flavour Ridged Potato Crisps
- - Walkers Max Double Crunch Loaded Cheddar & Onion flavour ridged crisps in a sharing bag
- - Deliciously irresistible, deep ridged crisps that are bursting with bold flavour and 2x the crunch of standard Max
- - The perfect flavour-filled snack for a party, big night in or gathering with friends and family
- - No preservatives, no artificial colours and no MSG
- - Suitable for vegetarians
- Discover the mouth-watering flavours and full-on crunch of Walkers Max potato crisps. Thick cut, deep-ridged and packed with irresistible Walkers flavour, Walkers Max offers the ultimate snacking experience for big flavour seekers. Enjoy the classic ridged flavour of the Walkers Max range, or dial up the taste factor with Walkers Max Strong, which include even bolder, hot and spicy flavours designed to pair perfectly with a soft drink or your favourite beer. Still not enough? Walkers Max Double Crunch are here to double the crunch and double the flavour. Take it to the Max.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere
- Pack size: 140G
Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Loaded Cheddar & Onion Seasoning (Onion Powder, Dried Milk Whey, Salt, Dextrose, Sugar, Flavourings (contains Milk), Cheddar Cheese Powder (from Milk), Spices, Garlic Powder, Acid (Citric Acid), Colour (Paprika Extract))
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that also handles: Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool dry placeOnce opened, consume within three days
Number of uses
This pack contains 4-5 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From MSG (Glutamate)
- Free From Preservatives
Net Contents
140g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 30g(%*) Serving
|Per 100g
|Energy
|610kJ
|2032kJ
|-
|146kcal(7%*)
|486kcal
|Fat
|7.5g(11%*)
|24.9g
|of which Saturates
|0.6g(3%*)
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|16.5g
|55.0g
|of which Sugars
|0.8g(1%*)
|2.7g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|5.8g
|Protein
|2.3g
|7.7g
|Salt
|0.35g(6%*)
|1.16g
|-
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
