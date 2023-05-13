Cif Floor Ocean 950Ml

Experience the beauty of Cif Ocean Floor Cleaner. With its fresh aqua scent, it will leave your floor residue free and sparkling clean with a brilliant shine. Cif floor cleaning products are specially formulated to cut through stubborn dirt on floors and washable surfaces around your home, whether it’s your kitchen, bathroom or living room. Cif Ocean Floor Cleaner is an all-purpose cleaner that can be used on a number of surfaces such as linoleum, vinyl and ceramic tiles and, with its rinse free formula, it's easy to use and ideal for removing daily stubborn dirt. At Cif, we believe in revealing and protecting beauty for everyone to enjoy every day. That’s why for over 50 years, Cif has developed a range of cleaning products that remove ugly dirt, without damage – providing you with beautiful results. Looking for a wooden floor and laminate floor cleaner? Try our Wood Floor Cleaner that's specially formulated for sealed wood such as varnished wood and laminate floor. How to use: Dilute Usage: Pour 2 caps of Cif Floor Cleaner in half a bucket of water (5 litres). No need to rinse. Neat Usage: Pour on a wet sponge or directly on the surface. Rinse after cleaning.

Cif Ocean Floor Cleaner will leave your floors residue free with a brilliant shine Our all-purpose floor cleaner cuts through stubborn dirt and is ideal for cleaning linoleum, vinyl and ceramic tiles Cif tile floor cleaner fills your home with a clean, fresh aqua fragrance Our all-purpose floor cleaner can be used on washable surfaces around your home, whether it’s your kitchen, bathroom or living room With its rinse free formula, this floor cleaner is easy to use and effective at removing daily dirt Reveal the beauty in every corner of your home with Cif Ocean Floor Cleaner

Pack size: 950ML

Ingredients

<5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phenoxyethanol, Perfume, Linalool

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

950 ℮