Buscomint 24s

Peppermint Oil 0.2ml Gastro-Resistant Capsule, Soft Abdominal pain, cramps, bloating, flatulence Buscomint Peppermint Oil, capsules is a herbal medicinal product which is used to relieve the symptoms of abdominal pain, minor spasms of the gastrointestinal tract (cramps), and flatulence (bloating), especially in patients with irritable bowel syndrome.

Effective Multi-Symptom Relief in Abdominal Discomfort and IBS

24 x Capsules

Read the package leaflet before use.

The recommended dose is:

Adults and adolescents over 12 years of age at least 40 kg (6 stone) body weight: One capsule 3 times a day.

The capsules must be taken 30 minutes before a meal and swallowed whole with liquid.

You must talk to a doctor if you do not feel better or if you feel worse after two weeks.

For oral use.