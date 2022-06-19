We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Buscomint 24S

Buscomint 24S

2(1)
Buscomint 24s
Peppermint Oil 0.2ml Gastro-Resistant Capsule, SoftAbdominal pain, cramps, bloating, flatulenceBuscomint Peppermint Oil, capsules is a herbal medicinal product which is used to relieve the symptoms of abdominal pain, minor spasms of the gastrointestinal tract (cramps), and flatulence (bloating), especially in patients with irritable bowel syndrome.
Effective Multi-Symptom Relief in Abdominal Discomfort and IBS

Net Contents

24 x Capsules

Preparation and Usage

Read the package leaflet before use.The recommended dose is:Adults and adolescents over 12 years of age at least 40 kg (6 stone) body weight: One capsule 3 times a day.Buscomint Peppermint oil, capsules are indicated in adults and adolescents 12 years of age and above (who weigh at least 40 kg/6 stone).The capsules must be taken 30 minutes before a meal and swallowed whole with liquid.You must talk to a doctor if you do not feel better or if you feel worse after two weeks.For oral use.

