By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Ben & Jerry's Cookie Dough Chocolate Chip Chunks 170G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Ben & Jerry's Cookie Dough Chocolate Chip Chunks 170G
£ 4.50
£2.65/100g

New

Product Description

  • Chocolate Chip (7%) Cookie Dough Chunks
  • Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Chunks contain the dough, the whole dough, and nothing but the dough! No more spoon-digging for just one more doughy bite — now you can munch on dough chunk after dough chunk to your heart’s content. Just don't forget to store frozen, and you can snack straight from the bag! As much as we love ice cream — and oh do we love ice cream — for us, it has always been about the chunks. Euphoria starts and ends with those glorious chunks and chocolate chips. And ever since 1984, fans have been particularly fond of our cookie dough chunks. When an anonymous fan suggested we put loads of cookie dough in our vanilla ice cream, we couldn’t believe what a great idea it was. We’ve been doing it ever since, and now the cookie dough story has a new chapter - just the dough. No more wrist cramps from digging cookie dough chunks out of your tub-full, no more hoping for just one more doughy chunk. The future is now, cookie dough lovers. Gobble these up on their own, or sprinkle them over your bowl of ice cream to add even more doughy euphoria. Our chocolate chip cookie dough chunks are made with Fairtrade Certified cocoa, sugar and vanilla, and free-range eggs. Feel good about every doughy bite.
  • Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Chunks
  • Delicious chocolate chip cookie dough chunks
  • Ben & Jerry's mission is to create linked prosperity for everyone connected to our frozen dessert business: suppliers, employees, farmers, franchisees, customers and neighbours alike
  • Includes Fairtrade certified cocoa, sugar and vanilla
  • Kosher certified
  • Ben & Jerry’s cookie dough chunks come in a pouch that is recyclable where facilities exist
  • Pack size: 170G

Information

Ingredients

WHEAT flour, brown sugar, sugar, butter (MILK), fully refined soybean oil, EGG, water, cocoa mass, molasses, vanilla extract, salt, cocoa butter, emulsifier (SOY lecithin). Sugar, cocoa, vanilla: mass balance is used to match Fairtrade sourcing, total 40%F. FVisit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing. Contains Cereals containing Gluten, Egg, Soy and Milk. Certified Kosher Suitable for Vegetarians. Contains Alcohol

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Cereals Containing Gluten

Produce of

United Kingdom

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Return to

  • Ben & Jerry's Cone Home,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Ben & Jerry's Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)1769 kJ495 kJ6%
Energy (kcal)423 kcal118 kcal0%
Fat (g)15 g4.3 g6%
of which saturates (g)6.7 g1.9 g10%
Carbohydrate (g)67 g19 g7%
of which sugars (g)40 g11 g12%
Protein (g)4 g1.1 g2%
Salt (g)0.43 g0.12 g2%
1 portion = 28 g. (Pack contains 6 portions)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Ben & Jerry's Cookie Dough Vanilla Ice Cream 465Ml

£ 4.50
£0.97/100ml

Ben & Jerry's Sofa So Good Together Caramel & Chocolate Ice Cream 465Ml

£ 4.50
£0.97/100ml

Tesco Ready To Bake Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough 300G

£ 1.50
£0.50/100g

Ben & Jerry's Moophoria Chocolate Cookie Dough Ice Cream 465Ml

£ 4.50
£0.97/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here