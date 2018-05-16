Ben & Jerry's Cookie Dough Chocolate Chip Chunks 170G
Product Description
- Chocolate Chip (7%) Cookie Dough Chunks
- Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Chunks contain the dough, the whole dough, and nothing but the dough! No more spoon-digging for just one more doughy bite — now you can munch on dough chunk after dough chunk to your heart’s content. Just don't forget to store frozen, and you can snack straight from the bag! As much as we love ice cream — and oh do we love ice cream — for us, it has always been about the chunks. Euphoria starts and ends with those glorious chunks and chocolate chips. And ever since 1984, fans have been particularly fond of our cookie dough chunks. When an anonymous fan suggested we put loads of cookie dough in our vanilla ice cream, we couldn’t believe what a great idea it was. We’ve been doing it ever since, and now the cookie dough story has a new chapter - just the dough. No more wrist cramps from digging cookie dough chunks out of your tub-full, no more hoping for just one more doughy chunk. The future is now, cookie dough lovers. Gobble these up on their own, or sprinkle them over your bowl of ice cream to add even more doughy euphoria. Our chocolate chip cookie dough chunks are made with Fairtrade Certified cocoa, sugar and vanilla, and free-range eggs. Feel good about every doughy bite.
- Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Chunks
- Delicious chocolate chip cookie dough chunks
- Ben & Jerry's mission is to create linked prosperity for everyone connected to our frozen dessert business: suppliers, employees, farmers, franchisees, customers and neighbours alike
- Includes Fairtrade certified cocoa, sugar and vanilla
- Kosher certified
- Ben & Jerry’s cookie dough chunks come in a pouch that is recyclable where facilities exist
- Pack size: 170G
Information
Ingredients
WHEAT flour, brown sugar, sugar, butter (MILK), fully refined soybean oil, EGG, water, cocoa mass, molasses, vanilla extract, salt, cocoa butter, emulsifier (SOY lecithin). Sugar, cocoa, vanilla: mass balance is used to match Fairtrade sourcing, total 40%F. FVisit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing. Contains Cereals containing Gluten, Egg, Soy and Milk. Certified Kosher Suitable for Vegetarians. Contains Alcohol
Allergy Information
- Contains: Cereals Containing Gluten
Produce of
United Kingdom
Name and address
- Unilever UK,
- Springfield Drive,
- Leatherhead,
- KT22 7GR
- Unilever Ireland Ltd,
- 20 Riverwalk,
Return to
- Ben & Jerry's Cone Home,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Ben & Jerry's Ireland,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- Citywest,
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
170g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per Serving Unprepared
|%* per portion**
|Energy (kJ)
|1769 kJ
|495 kJ
|6%
|Energy (kcal)
|423 kcal
|118 kcal
|0%
|Fat (g)
|15 g
|4.3 g
|6%
|of which saturates (g)
|6.7 g
|1.9 g
|10%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|67 g
|19 g
|7%
|of which sugars (g)
|40 g
|11 g
|12%
|Protein (g)
|4 g
|1.1 g
|2%
|Salt (g)
|0.43 g
|0.12 g
|2%
|1 portion = 28 g. (Pack contains 6 portions)
|-
|-
|-
