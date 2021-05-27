Walkers Giant Monster Munch Roast Beef 85G
- Energy634kJ 152kcal8%
- Fat7.6g11%
- Saturates0.6g3%
- Sugars0.9g1%
- Salt0.47g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 634kJ
Product Description
- Roast Beef Flavour Baked Corn Snacks
- - Your favourite Walkers Monster Munch snacks are now supersized!
- - Crunchy, tasty and totally spooky snacks
- - Baked and not fried, Walkers Monster Munch Giants are a great lunchtime and afternoon snack
- - Suitable for vegetarians
- - This pack contains 2-3 servings and is great for sharing
- Your favourite Monster Munch snacks are now supersized! Monsters with big crispy heads? Or crunchy claws, plucked straight from the roast beef beasts? Bite off each crispy toe, or is it an arm? Nibble the sides or stick your tongue through the hole and let it melt in all its beefy glory.
- Our snacking range combines the very best of Walkers family favourite crisps, offering a tasty flavour and unique shape for every taste and occasion. Including lunchtime classics Wotsits, Quavers, French Fries and Squares and snack-time heroes Monster Munch, Bugles, Mix Ups and Poppables, Walkers Snacks are jam-packed with flavour and fun.
- Please dispose of this packet responsibly, or find out how you can recycle it at walkers.co.uk/recycle
- Walkers, the Walkers logo, the Monster Munch product shape, Monster Munch, the Mega Monster Munch logo and the Monster Munch characters are registered trademarks. ©2020
- Baked Not Fried
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 85G
Information
Ingredients
Maize, Rapeseed Oil, Roast Beef Seasoning [Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Flavourings, Rusk (from Wheat), Sugar, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Onion Powder, Salt, Garlic Powder, Colour (Ammonia Caramel), Spices]
Allergy Information
- May contain: Gluten, Barley, Celery, Mustard Contains: See highlighted ingredients
Storage
Store in a cool dry placeOnce opened, consume within 3 days
Number of uses
This pack contains 2-3 servings
Name and address
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
Return to
- We're Here to Help.
- Walkers.co.uk or
- UK 0800 274777
- ROI 1800 509408
- Weekdays 9am to 5pm
- Or Consumer Care
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
Net Contents
85g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 30g(%*) serving
|Per 100g
|Energy
|634kJ
|2113kJ
|-
|152kcal(8%*)
|505kcal
|Fat
|7.6g(11%*)
|25.2g
|of which Saturates
|0.6g(3%*)
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|18.5g
|61.6g
|of which Sugars
|0.9g(1%*)
|3g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|2.1g
|Protein
|2.0g
|6.8g
|Salt
|0.47g(8%*)
|1.58g
|This pack contains 2-3 servings
|-
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021