Brewdog V Evil Twin Nitro Coffee Stout 402Ml
Product Description
- Beer.
- 10c refund at collection depots/points in participating state/territory of purchase.
- Columbus and Copenhagen twin for a wonderful wonderful milk stout. A Transatlantic road trip, uniting the States and the Kingdom. Buckle up for a bitter sweet ride. Darker than Evil and smoother than a late show host. Chocolate, bitter espresso and vanilla aromas ride up front, closely tailgated by roasty nutty notes. Oats and wheat round things out with nitro delivering a supersonic smooth ride.
- Roaster Coaster - ride again.
- Jeppe Jarnit-Bjergsø started Evil Twin Brewing in 2010, journeying the world and brewing as he went. Those travels took him to Queens, New York, where his brewery finally put down roots. This most exciting of cities is a perfect backdrop for the incredible beers he creates.
- At BrewDog we brew uncompromising, bold and irreverent beer. Beer with a soul and a purpose. It's the only thing we know. It's the only thing we want to know. We have a terminal craziness to make the beers we want to drink.
- Our approach is a modern day rebellion for flavour and choice. A mad last-ditch stand to create beer that actually tastes of something. Beer like it was. Beer like it will be. Ditch the mainstream and say hello to BrewDog.
- Approx 2.9 standard drinks.
- Pack size: 402ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley, Oats, Lactose (Milk), Wheat, Coffee, Yeast, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Cocoa Nibs, Hops
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Oats, Wheat
Tasting Notes
- Chocolate, bitter espresso and vanilla aromas ride up front, closely tailgated by roasty nutty notes. Oats and wheat round things out with nitro delivering a supersonic smooth ride.
ABV
9% vol
Country
United States
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store cold.Manufacturing date is 12 months prior to the best before date printed on this can. For Best Before See Base.
Produce of
Product of the USA
Preparation and Usage
- Drink fresh.
Name and address
- Brewed & canned by:
- BrewDog Brewing Company LLC,
- Canal Winchester,
- Ohio.
Importer address
Return to
- BrewDog plc,
- Balmacassie Commercial Park,
- Ellon,
- Scotland,
- AB41 8BX.
- brewdog.com
Net Contents
402ml ℮
