Walkers Wotsits Flamin Hot Snacks 6 X 16G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 357 kJ
Product Description
- Flamin' Hot Flavour Corn Puffs
- - Deliciously spicy Walkers Wotsits Flamin' Hot flavour multipack snacks
- - Baked not fried
- - Contain no artificial preservatives
- - Multipack includes 6 packs of Walkers Wotsits Flamin' Hot crisps
- - Suitable for vegetarians
- Wotsits just got hot. You asked and we've listened. Whether you're a cruncher or a melter, these new spicy Wotsits are the kick you need. Wotsits are also available in…Really Cheesy and Sizzling Steak. Our snacking range combines the very best of Walkers family favourite crisps, offering a tasty flavour and unique shape for every taste and occasion. Including lunchtime classics Wotsits, Quavers, French Fries and Squares and snack-time heroes Monster Munch, Bugles, Mix Ups and Poppables, Walkers Snacks are jam-packed with flavour and fun.
- Pack size: 96G
Information
Ingredients
Maize, Rapeseed Oil, Flamin' Hot Flavour [Flavourings (contains Soya, Wheat), Sugar, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotide), Fructose, Salt, Dried Onion, Soya Sauce Powder (contains Wheat), Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Dried Garlic, Colours (Paprika Extract, Sulphite Ammonia Caramel)]
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that also handles: Milk, Gluten, Barley, Celery, Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
Each inner pack contains 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
Return to
- We're Here to Help!
- Walkers.co.uk or
- UK 0800 274777
- ROI 1800 509408
- Weekdays 9am to 5pm
- Or Consumer Care
Net Contents
6 x 16g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 16g Pack (%*)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|357 kJ
|2232 kJ
|-
|85 kcal (4%*)
|534 kcal
|Fat
|4.8 g (7%*)
|30.0 g
|of which saturates
|0.4 g (2%*)
|2.5 g
|Carbohydrate
|9.6 g
|60 g
|of which sugars
|0.6 g (1%*)
|4.0 g
|Fibre
|0.2 g
|1.1 g
|Protein
|0.9 g
|5.5 g
|Salt
|0.31 g (5%*)
|1.93 g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
