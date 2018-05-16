Tesco Ready Rolled Pizza Dough Kit 500G

- Energy1207kJ 286kcal14%
- Fat5.7g8%
- Saturates2.6g13%
- Sugars6.0g7%
- Salt0.8g13%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1149kJ / 272kcal
Product Description
- Ready rolled pizza dough with a tomato and herb sauce.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- With tomato sauce
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Tomato and Herb Sauce (20%) [Tomato, Tomato Paste, Water, Sugar, Sundried Tomatoes, Basil, Cornflour, Salt, Garlic Purée, Onion Powder, Oregano], Margarine [Palm Oil, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Lemon Juice], Wheat Gluten, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonate, Calcium Phosphate, Diphosphates), Sugar, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt, Yeast
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.Not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove from the refrigerator 10-15 minutes before use.
Remove all packaging.
Unroll the pizza dough and leave on baking paper provided, prick the dough with a fork and spread the entire content of the tomato and herbs sauce over it. Top with your favourite toppings and place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Do not reheat once cooled.
200°C/ Fan 180°C/Gas 6 15-20 mins
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Preparation and Usage
- Small black spots may be present within the dough. These are pieces of bran, which are naturally occurring within the flour. These will not have any adverse effect on the quality of the product and will disappear during the cooking process.
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|When cooked according to instructions Per 100g
|When cooked according to instructions 1/4 of a pack (105g**)
|% RI*
|Energy
|1149kJ / 272kcal
|1207kJ / 286kcal
|14%
|Fat
|5.5g
|5.7g
|8%
|of which saturates
|2.5g
|2.6g
|13%
|Carbohydrate
|45.1g
|47.3g
|of which sugars
|5.7g
|6.0g
|7%
|Fibre
|2.0g
|2.1g
|Protein
|9.7g
|10.2g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.8g
|13%
|Pack contains 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**When cooked according to instructions 500g typically weighs 421g
|-
|-
|-
