Tesco Chicken Tikka Masala & Chicken Jalfrezi Meal For 2 1.3Kg

Typical values per 100g: Energy 718kJ / 171kcal
Product Description
- Marinated chicken breast in a spiced cream, tomato and cashew nut paste sauce. Marinated chicken in a tomato and chilli sauce. Basmati rice with spices. Naan bread with onion seeds. Fried onion with spices.
- A taste of India 6 spiced onion bhajis, pilau rice and 2 flame baked naans Working in partnership with expert Indian chefs we use traditional layering methods to create depth of flavour.
- A taste of India 6 spiced onion bhajis, pilau rice and 2 flame baked naans
- Pack size: 1.3KG
Information
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Following the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Chilled 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20-25 mins Remove outer packaging. Pierce film lids several times on the chicken tikka masala, chicken jalfrezi and pilau rice. Remove all packaging from the naan bread and onion bhajis. Place the chicken tikka masala, chicken jalfrezi and pilau rice on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 5 minutes. Add the onion bhajis to the baking tray and heat for a further 15-20 minutes. Sprinkle the naan bread with water and place on the baking tray for the final 5 minutes of heating. Stir the chicken tikka masala, chicken jalfrezi and pilau rice well before serving the onion bhajis and the naan bread.
Microwave
Instructions: Each container must be heated separately.
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Stir well before serving.
Chicken jalfrezi
Chilled 800W 4 mins/900W 3 mins 30 secs
Chicken tikka masala
Chilled 800W 4 mins /900W 3 mins 30 secs
Pilau rice
Chilled 800W 3 mins/900W 3 mins
Grill
Instructions: Oven or microwave heat the chicken tikka masala, chicken jalfrezi and pilau rice. Oven heat the onion bhajis. Remove all packaging. Sprinkle the naan bread with water and place under a pre-heated medium grill for 2 minutes. Turn once. Naan bread 2 mins
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.Caution: This product may contain whole spices which should be removed prior to consumption.
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Box. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
1.3kg e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a meal (649g)
|Energy
|718kJ / 171kcal
|4657kJ / 1110kcal
|Fat
|6.7g
|43.4g
|Saturates
|1.5g
|9.6g
|Carbohydrate
|18.2g
|117.9g
|Sugars
|3.1g
|19.9g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|16.0g
|Protein
|8.3g
|54.0g
|Salt
|0.6g
|3.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When heated according to instructions.
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.Caution: This product may contain whole spices which should be removed prior to consumption.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 440kJ / 105kcal
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (37%), Onion, Tomato, Red Pepper, Tomato Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Water, Garlic Purée, Yogurt (Milk), Green Chilli, Sugar, Cornflour, Coriander Powder, Salt, Coriander, Paprika, Soya Oil, Palm Oil, Lemon Juice, Cumin Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Chilli Powder, Turmeric Powder, Fenugreek, Cumin Seed, Cardamom, Black Pepper, Cinnamon Powder, Clove Powder, Ginger Powder, Mace, Star Anise, Basil, Fennel, Sunflower Oil, Bay Leaf.
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g ½ of a pack (163g) Energy 440kJ / 105kcal 714kJ / 170kcal Fat 3.9g 6.3g Saturates 0.6g 1.0g Carbohydrate 4.6g 7.5g Sugars 4.3g 7.0g Fibre 2.9g 4.7g Protein 11.4g 18.5g Salt 0.6g 0.9g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Onion, Gram Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Red Chilli Purée, Cayenne Pepper, Onion Seeds, Rice Flour, Salt, Turmeric Powder.
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g 3 onion bhajis (74g) Energy 1102kJ / 265kcal 810kJ / 195kcal Fat 17.8g 13.1g Saturates 1.3g 1.0g Carbohydrate 18.4g 13.5g Sugars 5.9g 4.4g Fibre 4.6g 3.4g Protein 5.6g 4.1g Salt 0.5g 0.4g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Basmati Rice, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cumin Seed, Colour (Curcumin), Cardamom Pods, Cardamom, Bay Leaf.
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g ½ of a pack (150g) Energy 570kJ / 135kcal 856kJ / 202kcal Fat 1.6g 2.4g Saturates 0.1g 0.2g Carbohydrate 26.8g 40.2g Sugars 0.2g 0.3g Fibre 1.0g 1.5g Protein 2.8g 4.2g Salt 0.3g 0.5g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (37%), Onion, Single Cream (Milk), Tomato Purée, Yogurt (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Ground Cashew Nut, Honey, Butter (Milk), Cashew Nut, Salt, Coriander Leaf, Sugar, Soya Oil, Palm Oil, Cornflour, Paprika, Coriander Powder, Green Chilli, Cumin Powder, Turmeric Powder, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract), Cinnamon Powder, Clove Powder, Cardamom, Fennel, Bay Leaf, Ginger Powder, Mace, Star Anise, Fenugreek, Basil, Lemon Oil, Sunflower Oil.
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g ½ of a pack (163g) Energy 622kJ / 149kcal 1011kJ / 242kcal Fat 9.0g 14.6g Saturates 3.7g 6.0g Carbohydrate 4.7g 7.6g Sugars 4.2g 6.8g Fibre 1.9g 3.1g Protein 11.4g 18.5g Salt 0.5g 0.8g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Yogurt (Milk), Spirit Vinegar, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphates), Onion Seeds, Salt.
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One naan bread (100g) Energy 1266kJ / 300kcal 1266kJ / 300kcal Fat 7.0g 7.0g Saturates 1.5g 1.5g Carbohydrate 49.1g 49.1g Sugars 1.4g 1.4g Fibre 3.3g 3.3g Protein 8.6g 8.6g Salt 1.0g 1.0g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
