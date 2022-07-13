We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Warburtons White Bakers Bloomer 800G

3.6(14)
£1.60
£0.20/100g

Each slice contains

Energy
628kJ
148kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
1.5g

low

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.5g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.59g

medium

10%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1013kJ

Product Description

  • Extra Thick Sliced White Bread
  • Now you really do have a lot on your plate with our ultra-thick Baker's Bloomer!
  • "We batch bake this loaf for extra softness -
  • it's blooming marvellous..."
  • Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
  • Halal - HFA approved
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 800G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour [with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (B3) and Thiamin (B1)], Water, Yeast, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed, Sustainable Palm), Salt, Soya Flour, Preservative: Calcium Propionate; Flour Treatment Agents: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), E920 (Vegetarian)

Allergy Information

  • This product is produced in a bakery which uses Milk and on a line which uses Sesame Seeds. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

To enjoy our baking at its best, store in a cool dry place - ideally not refrigerated.Warmer conditions will reduce the storage life. For' Best Before' date see bag closure or label.

Number of uses

Contains 13 slices

Warnings

  • To avoid safety suffocation, keep this wrapper away from babies and childen.

Name and address

  • Warburtons Limited,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.

Return to

  • Customer Care
  • We put a lot of love into our baking, so if we haven't hit the mark please let us know.
  • 0800 243684 (freephone)
  • Warburtons Limited,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.
  • www.warburtons.co.uk
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

800g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g of productPer average slice (62g)Reference Intake (Adult)
Energy1013kJ628kJ8400kJ
-239kcal148kcal2000kcal
Fat2.5g1.5g70g
of which saturates0.5g0.3g20g
Carbohydrate43.9g27.2g260g
of which sugars2.5g1.5g90g
Fibre2.4g1.5g
Protein9.2g5.7g50g
Salt0.95g0.59g6g
Contains 13 slices---

Safety information

To avoid safety suffocation, keep this wrapper away from babies and childen.

fab

5 stars

lovely, lovely bread

This is extra thick bread suitable only for toast.

3 stars

It would be helpful to know there are not many slices in this loaf as it is actually extra thick. Just by looking at the picture, there is no way of knowing. ok for toast but far too thick to use for sandwiches.

new fave

5 stars

Probably the closest to fresh bread you can get, great for sandwiches and soups and stays fresh for ages. Its my new go to.

rubbish

1 stars

rubbish bread very dry even days in date

Nice bread

4 stars

Nice bread

Disappointing

1 stars

First time I bought this however despite having two days ‘in date’ I found it tasted stale and doughy. My bread loving granddaughter took one bite and refused to eat the rest saying it tasted funny, on a positive note the birds I feed loved it. Disappointed and won’t be buying again.

fabulous for cheese on toast with brown sauce , gr

5 stars

fabulous for cheese on toast with brown sauce , great for breakfast

Far too thick

2 stars

I ordered this as it was suggested as a substitute for the Warburtons farmhouse white loaf which is no longer available. I was expecting a medium sliced loaf as a similar replacement not an extra thick loaf with 3/4 inch slices.

used to be lovely now is tainted with chemicals..

2 stars

I have bought this for the last month. however the last 3 loaves have been awful. I put them in my freezer and when I got one out to use it stunk of chemicals. As I opened the bag I got a puff of chemicals smell never had that before. With any bread!!! I couldn't use it. Chucked it in the bin. I had another loaf in the freezer and this smells the same. I ordered it again and smelt the bag before I excepted it. it was the same so refused it. I have emailed Warburtons about this but no reply.

functionally excellent

5 stars

functionally excellent

1-10 of 14 reviews

