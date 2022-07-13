Warburtons White Bakers Bloomer 800G

fab
lovely, lovely bread
This is extra thick bread suitable only for toast.
It would be helpful to know there are not many slices in this loaf as it is actually extra thick. Just by looking at the picture, there is no way of knowing. ok for toast but far too thick to use for sandwiches.
new fave
Probably the closest to fresh bread you can get, great for sandwiches and soups and stays fresh for ages. Its my new go to.
rubbish
rubbish bread very dry even days in date
Nice bread
Disappointing
First time I bought this however despite having two days ‘in date’ I found it tasted stale and doughy. My bread loving granddaughter took one bite and refused to eat the rest saying it tasted funny, on a positive note the birds I feed loved it. Disappointed and won’t be buying again.
fabulous for cheese on toast with brown sauce , gr
fabulous for cheese on toast with brown sauce , great for breakfast
Far too thick
I ordered this as it was suggested as a substitute for the Warburtons farmhouse white loaf which is no longer available. I was expecting a medium sliced loaf as a similar replacement not an extra thick loaf with 3/4 inch slices.
used to be lovely now is tainted with chemicals..
I have bought this for the last month. however the last 3 loaves have been awful. I put them in my freezer and when I got one out to use it stunk of chemicals. As I opened the bag I got a puff of chemicals smell never had that before. With any bread!!! I couldn't use it. Chucked it in the bin. I had another loaf in the freezer and this smells the same. I ordered it again and smelt the bag before I excepted it. it was the same so refused it. I have emailed Warburtons about this but no reply.
functionally excellent
