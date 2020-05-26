Absolut Passion Fruit Vodka 70Cl

Product Description
- ABSOLUT PASSIONFRUIT VODKA 70CL
- Absolut Vodka is one of the most famous vodkas in the world.
- The main ingredients in Absolut Vodka are water and winter wheat grown in the fields of Åhus, Sweden. The water comes from a deep well in Åhus where it's protected from impurities.
- With its refined nature and no added sugar, Absolut vodka blends perfectly with other aromas, enhancing the taste of your drinks.
- Energy
- 25ml = 229 kJ / 55 kcal
- 100 ml = 916 kJ / 221 kcal
- Pack size: 70CL
Information
Tasting Notes
- With its refined nature and no added sugar, Absolut vodka blends perfectly with other aromas, enhancing the taste of your drinks
Alcohol Units
28
ABV
40% vol
Country
Sweden
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Produced and bottled in Åhus, Sweden
Name and address
- Pernod Ricard UK Ltd.,
- Chiswick Park,
- London,
- W4 5YG.
Return to
- absolut.com
Net Contents
700ml
