Light & Free Dairy Free Oat Based Mango & Passion Fruit 350G

- Fermented oat product with fruit, added calcium, live cultures and with sweeteners.
- Light & Free* Oat based
- *contains over 30% fewer calories than most plant based products
- Our fermented oat-based product- yes, you heard that right- offers a t-oat-ally smooth, creamy and vegan-friendly alternative.
- 100% dairy-free, 0% fat and no added sugar**.
- **contains naturally occurring sugars
- 0% fat
- 208 kJ 49 kcal per 100g
- T-oat-ally smooth and creamy
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 350G
Oat Base (83%) (Water, Oat Syrup), Modified Maize Starch, Mango Pieces (4%), Passion Fruit Puree (3%), Starches (Tapioca, Potato), Mango Puree (1%), Acacia Gum, Tricalcium Citrate (Calcium), Pea Protein Isolate, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid), Vegetable Concentrates (Carrot, Pumpkin), Thickener (Carrageenan), Natural Flavourings, Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Cultures (S. Thermophilus, L. Bulgaricus, L. Lactis)
- May contain Soy.
Enjoy with 3 days of opening.
This pot contains 3x116g servings
- Contains Sweeteners
- Danone UK Ltd,
- PO Box 71027,
- London,
- W4 9GQ.
- Danone Ireland Ltd,
- Block 1,
350g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|%RI***
|Energy
|208kJ
|-
|49kcal
|2
|Fat (g)
|<0.5
|1
|of which saturates (g)
|<0.1
|0
|Carbohydrate (g)
|10
|4
|of which sugars (g)
|2.4
|3
|Protein (g)
|0.7
|1
|Salt (g)
|0.11
|2
|Calcium (mg)
|149
|19
|***RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|This pot contains 3x116g servings
|-
|-
