Tropicana Tropical Fruit Juice 1.4 Litre
New
- Energy278 kJ 66kcal3%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars14g16%
- Salt0g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 185 kJ/44 kcal
Product Description
- Apple, orange, pineapple, passionfruit & mango juice
- Enjoy Tropicana as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- A Little Glass of Tropicana Gives You...
- 100% pure pressed fruit. Nothing else
- 1 of 5 a day per 150ml
- Vitamin C which contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue.
- 1 of your 5 a day
- 150ml of Tropicana Pure Premium provides one of your daily portions of fruit and vegetables.
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C081801, www.fsc.org, This carton is certified according to the standards of the Forest Stewardship Council® and is made only from well managed forests and other controlled sources
- Pure-Pak® classic
- The planet's future is in our hands. Recycle!
- Certified Carbon Neutral® packaging
- CarbonNeutral.com
- Widely recycled at recycling points - Check Locally for Kerbside
- Tropicana is a registered trademark of Tropicana Products, Inc. © 2019
- Not from concentrate
- Pack size: 1.4L
- Vitamin C which contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
Information
Ingredients
Apple Juice, Orange Juice, Pineapple Juice (9%), Passionfruit Juice (3.9%), Mango Puree (1.7%)
Storage
Always store in your refrigerator.For best before date please see top of carton.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before serving and use within 5 days of opening.
Number of uses
1 serving = 150ml. This pack contains 9-10 servings
Name and address
- Tropicana,
- PO Box 6642,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8WZ.
- PepsiCo Ireland Food and Beverages UC,
- Dublin 18,
Net Contents
1.4l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 150ml (%*)
|Energy
|185 kJ/44 kcal
|278 kJ/66 kcal (3%)
|Fat
|0g
|0g (0%)
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Carbohydrate
|11g
|16g
|of which sugars†
|9.4g
|14g (16%)
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.9g
|Protein
|0.4g
|0.6g
|Salt
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Vitamin C
|20 mg (25%*)
|30mg (38%)
|†Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|1 serving = 150ml. This pack contains 9-10 servings
|-
|-
