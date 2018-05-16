Baxters Veggie Goodness Thai Vegetable Soup 400G
Product Description
- Spiced Vegetable Soup with Pasta
- 1 of your 5 a day*
- *Per can. Aim for at least 5 different portions of fruit or veg a day.
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Vegetable 31% (Carrots, Tomatoes, Onions, Sweetcorn, Red Peppers, Broccoli), Wholewheat Spaghetti (9%) (Durum Wheat Flour, Water), Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Sauce (Water, Salt, Soybean, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Colour (Plain Caramel)), Red Chilli, Herbs (Lemongrass, Lime Leaf, Coriander), Ginger Puree, Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk), Desiccated Coconut, Lemon Juice, Garlic Puree, Salt, Ground Cayenne Pepper
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, empty contents into a suitable food container and refrigerate below 5°C.Consume within 2 days. For Best Before End: See End of Can
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(As Sold) Per 100g
|(As Sold) Per Can
|Energy
|247kJ/59kcal
|988kJ/236kcal
|Fat
|2.6g
|10.4g
|of which saturates
|0.6g
|2.4g
|Carbohydrate
|7.5g
|30.0g
|of which sugars
|2.1g
|8.4g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|3.6g
|Protein
|1.0g
|4.0g
|Salt
|0.40g
|1.60g
