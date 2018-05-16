By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Baxters Veggie Goodness Thai Vegetable Soup 400G

Baxters Veggie Goodness Thai Vegetable Soup 400G
£ 1.15
£0.29/100g

Product Description

  • Spiced Vegetable Soup with Pasta
  • 1 of your 5 a day*
  • *Per can. Aim for at least 5 different portions of fruit or veg a day.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Vegetable 31% (Carrots, Tomatoes, Onions, Sweetcorn, Red Peppers, Broccoli), Wholewheat Spaghetti (9%) (Durum Wheat Flour, Water), Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Sauce (Water, Salt, Soybean, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Colour (Plain Caramel)), Red Chilli, Herbs (Lemongrass, Lime Leaf, Coriander), Ginger Puree, Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk), Desiccated Coconut, Lemon Juice, Garlic Puree, Salt, Ground Cayenne Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, empty contents into a suitable food container and refrigerate below 5°C.Consume within 2 days. For Best Before End: See End of Can

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(As Sold) Per 100g(As Sold) Per Can
Energy 247kJ/59kcal988kJ/236kcal
Fat 2.6g10.4g
of which saturates 0.6g2.4g
Carbohydrate 7.5g30.0g
of which sugars 2.1g8.4g
Fibre 0.9g3.6g
Protein 1.0g4.0g
Salt 0.40g1.60g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

