We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Snowflake Wood Shavings Small

Snowflake Wood Shavings Small

4(3)
Write a review

£1.10

£1.10/each

Snowflake Wood Shavings SmallGo OnlinePlease go online & view our product range and see latest news & competitionswww.plevinproducts.co.uk
Manufactured using selected softwood timbers sourced from responsibly managed forests, our woodshavings are biodegradable, soft and comfortable and make a cosy home for your pet. Absorbent and dust extracted to create a healthy environment, their natural odour control will leave your pet's home smelling clean and fresh.
Quality animal bedding for over 40 years
FSC - FSC® Mix, Wood from responsible sources, FSC® C011679, www.fsc.orgBag - Plastic - not currently recycled
Super compressedSuitable for rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, gerbils, mice & chinchillasNatural odour controlDust extractedUK sourced & manufactured

Preparation and Usage

Directions for useThe floor of your pet's home should be covered with 3-6cm of woodshavings to make a comfortable, soft and absorbent carpet. Your pet's bedding should be changed at least weekly and soiled bedding should be replaced on a daily basis. Clean your pet's home once a week with warm water and a pet safe cleaning product. Remember to provide a supply of hay for rabbits and guinea pigs as a fibre supplement. Clean feeding bowls and water bottles daily.Choosing the right bedding for your pet...Hay: Rabbit, Guinea Pig, ChinchillaStraw: RabbitWoodshavings: Rabbit, Guinea Pig, Hamster, Gerbil, Mouse, Chinchilla, Reptile, FerretSawdust: Hamster, Gerbil, MouseSoft Woodchips: Rabbit*, Guinea Pig*, Hamster*, Gerbil*, Mouse*, Rat, Chinchilla*, Reptile, Ferret*, Caged Bird* Suitable for use as an absorbant floor covering underneath bedding

View all Small Animal Food, Treats & Bedding

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here