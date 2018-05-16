Mission Deli Wheat & White Wraps 6 Pk 367g

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Fancy them warm?

Pop them under the grill, sizzle in a pan or just simply zap them in your microwave to create a delicious, hot meal stuffed with any ingredients you choose.



Grill

Instructions: Pop them under your grill and heat each wrap for 10-15 seconds on both sides.



Shallow Fry

Instructions: Sizzle each wrap in a dry pan for 10-15 seconds, each side, until they're crispy.

