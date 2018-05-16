Mission Deli Wheat & White Wraps 6 Pk 367g

Product Description
- 6 Wheat Flour Tortilla Wraps with Added Wheat Fibre and Wheat Germ
- For full recipes visit missionwraps.co.uk
- Welcome to the Mission Deli
- We are the family company that has been baking quality wraps around the world since 1948. Starting from an authentic recipe in the heart of Mexico we have been perfecting their softness, making them ideal for all kinds of delicious fillings. Make your lunch less ordinary- go Deli style everyday!
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- RSPO - Certified Sustainable Palm Oil™, 4-0316-13-100-00
- The world's best selling wrap
- Super soft
- With added wheat fibre and wheat germ
- Source of fibre
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 367G
Information
Ingredients
Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)), Water, Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil*, Rapeseed Oil), Humectant (Glycerol), Wheat Fibre (2.3%), Sugar, Wheat Germ (1.1%), Salt, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Diphosphates), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid), Stabiliser (Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose), Flour Treatment Agent (L-Cysteine), *We use 100% Sustainable Palm Oil
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Suitable for home freezing: Freeze as soon as possible and use within 3 months. Defrost thoroughly before use. Once opened, re-close at seam and use within 2 days.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Fancy them warm?
Pop them under the grill, sizzle in a pan or just simply zap them in your microwave to create a delicious, hot meal stuffed with any ingredients you choose.
Grill
Instructions: Pop them under your grill and heat each wrap for 10-15 seconds on both sides.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Sizzle each wrap in a dry pan for 10-15 seconds, each side, until they're crispy.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Number of uses
This pack contains 6 portions
Name and address
- Mission Foods,
- Renown Avenue,
- Coventry Business Park,
- Coventry,
- CV5 6UJ.
Return to
- Get in touch
- To contact our customer service team please call: 02476 676000
Net Contents
367g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as sold) per 100g
|(as sold) per wrap
|Energy
|1260 kJ
|769 kJ
|-
|299 kcal
|182 kcal
|Fat
|6.9g
|4.2g
|(of which saturates)
|2.9g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|50g
|31g
|(of which sugars)
|3.4g
|2.1g
|Fibre
|3.6g
|2.2g
|Protein
|7.5g
|4.6g
|Salt
|1.5g
|0.92g
