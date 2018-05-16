Tesco White Stone Baked Boule

- Energy785kJ 185kcal9%
Product Description
- Stone baked white boule.
- Stone Baked White Boule Our classic white boule is made with a slowly fermented dough for a distinctive taste and texture, stone baked with care for a crisp crust. Enjoy a little longer by freezing or sprinkling with water and gently warming in the oven.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Fermented Wheat Flour, Yeast, Fermented Durum Wheat Flour, Salt, Semolina (Wheat), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- Contains wheat. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Our bakers prepare a variety of products in our bakeries, this product may also contain peanuts, nuts, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens
Number of uses
5 Servings
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle
Net Contents
400g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (80g)
|Energy
|982kJ / 232kcal
|785kJ / 185kcal
|Fat
|0.7g
|0.6g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|45.2g
|36.2g
|Sugars
|2.5g
|2.0g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|2.1g
|Protein
|9.7g
|7.8g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
