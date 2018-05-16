By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco White Stone Baked Boule

Tesco White Stone Baked Boule
£ 1.60
£1.60/each
One slice
  • Energy785kJ 185kcal
    9%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars2.0g
    2%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 982kJ / 232kcal

Product Description

  • Stone baked white boule.
  • Stone Baked White Boule Our classic white boule is made with a slowly fermented dough for a distinctive taste and texture, stone baked with care for a crisp crust. Enjoy a little longer by freezing or sprinkling with water and gently warming in the oven.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Fermented Wheat Flour, Yeast, Fermented Durum Wheat Flour, Salt, Semolina (Wheat), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains wheat. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Our bakers prepare a variety of products in our bakeries, this product may also contain peanuts, nuts, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (80g)
Energy982kJ / 232kcal785kJ / 185kcal
Fat0.7g0.6g
Saturates0.2g0.1g
Carbohydrate45.2g36.2g
Sugars2.5g2.0g
Fibre2.6g2.1g
Protein9.7g7.8g
Salt0.7g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

