Applewood Vegan Smoky Cheese Alternative 200G

Applewood Vegan Smoky Cheese Alternative 200G
£ 2.30
£1.15/100g

New

Product Description

  • A delicious smoky flavoured vegan cheese alternative, with added calcium and vitamin B12.
  • For recipe ideas visit:
  • www.applewoodcheese.co.uk/vegan
  • Smooth and creamy
  • Melts beautifully
  • Free from dairy, soya, lactose & gluten
  • Source of B12 + calcium
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 200G
  • Source of B12 + calcium

Information

Ingredients

Water, Coconut Oil, Potato Starch, Modified Maize Starch, Yeast Extract, Salt, Natural Flavouring, Thickener (Carrageenan), Calcium Phosphate, Smoke Flavouring, Calcium Chloride, Colour (Carotenes), Paprika, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Gluten, Lactose, Soya

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Remove from refrigerator 5 minutes before use. Best consumed within 5 days of opening and by Use By Date.For Use By Date, see front of pack.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Tastes great melted on toast, pizza, jacket potato or in a toastie.
  • Tip: Can take longer to melt than traditional cheese (but it will be worth the wait).

Name and address

  Norseland Ltd,
  Somerton Road,
  Ilchester,
  Somerset,
  BA22 8JL.

Return to

  • Norseland Ltd,
  • Somerton Road,
  • Ilchester,
  • Somerset,
  • BA22 8JL.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold per 100g:
Energy 1269kJ/305kcal
Fat 24.6g
(of which Saturates 20.9g)
Carbohydrate 19.4g
(of which Sugars 0.2g)
Fibre 0.5g
Protein 1.5g
Salt 1.8g
Calcium 282mg (35% of NRV)
Vitamin B12 2.7µg (108% of NRV)
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value-

