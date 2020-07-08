Applewood Vegan Smoky Cheese Alternative 200G
New
Product Description
- A delicious smoky flavoured vegan cheese alternative, with added calcium and vitamin B12.
- For recipe ideas visit:
- www.applewoodcheese.co.uk/vegan
- Smooth and creamy
- Melts beautifully
- Free from dairy, soya, lactose & gluten
- Source of B12 + calcium
- Vegan
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Coconut Oil, Potato Starch, Modified Maize Starch, Yeast Extract, Salt, Natural Flavouring, Thickener (Carrageenan), Calcium Phosphate, Smoke Flavouring, Calcium Chloride, Colour (Carotenes), Paprika, Vitamin B12
Allergy Information
- Free From: Dairy, Gluten, Lactose, Soya
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Remove from refrigerator 5 minutes before use. Best consumed within 5 days of opening and by Use By Date.For Use By Date, see front of pack.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Tastes great melted on toast, pizza, jacket potato or in a toastie.
- Tip: Can take longer to melt than traditional cheese (but it will be worth the wait).
Name and address
- Norseland Ltd,
- Somerton Road,
- Ilchester,
- Somerset,
- BA22 8JL.
Return to
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as sold per 100g:
|Energy
|1269kJ/305kcal
|Fat
|24.6g
|(of which Saturates
|20.9g)
|Carbohydrate
|19.4g
|(of which Sugars
|0.2g)
|Fibre
|0.5g
|Protein
|1.5g
|Salt
|1.8g
|Calcium
|282mg (35% of NRV)
|Vitamin B12
|2.7µg (108% of NRV)
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
