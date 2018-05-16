By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Brown Sauce 435G

Tesco Brown Sauce 435G
£ 0.90
£0.21/100g
One tablespooon
  • Energy54kJ 13kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.1g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars2.0g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 361kJ / 85kcal

Product Description

  • Brown sauce.
  • Lid On - Bottle - Widely Recycled
  • © Tesco 2020. SCA8093-001
  • Bold & tangy
  • Blended and seasoned for a signature sharp-sweet flavour
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 435G

Information

Ingredients

Tomato Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Cider Vinegar, Water, Sugar Syrup, Cane Molasses, Modified Maize Starch, Sugar, Apple Purée, Date, Tamarind Concentrate, Salt, Spices, Citric Acid, Caramelised Sugar Syrup

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks.Best before: See lid.

Number of uses

29 Servings

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Net Contents

435g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100gAs sold Onetablespoon (15g)
Energy 361kJ / 85kcal54kJ / 13kcal
Fat 0.5g0.1g
of which saturates 0.2g<0.1g
Carbohydrate 19.3g2.9g
of which sugars 13.3g2.0g
Fibre 0.5g0.1g
Protein 0.6g0.1g
Salt 0.5g0.1g
Pack contains 29 servings--
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)--

