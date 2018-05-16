Walkers Wotsits Sizzling Steak Snacks 6 X 13.5G

- Energy289 kJ 69 kcal3%
- Fat3.3g5%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars0.8g1%
- Salt0.27g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 289 kJ
Product Description
- Sizzling Steak Flavour Corn Puffs.
- Find us on Facebook and Twitter
- - Deliciously meaty Walkers Wotstis Sizzling Steak flavour multipack snacks
- - Baked not fried
- - Contain no preservatives or added MSG
- - Multipack includes 6 packs of Walkers Wotsits Sizzling Steak crisps
- - Suitable for vegetarians
- Wotsits just sizzled. You asked and we've listened. Whether you're a cruncher or a melter these new Sizzling Steak Wotsits are the oomph you need. Wotsits are also available in...Really Cheesy and Flamin' Hot. Our snacking range combines the very best of Walkers family favourite crisps, offering a tasty flavour and unique shape for every taste and occasion. Including lunchtime classics Wotsits, Quavers, French Fries and Squares and snack-time heroes Monster Munch, Bugles, Mix Ups and Poppables, Walkers Snacks are jam-packed with flavour and fun.
- Pack size: 81G
Information
Ingredients
Maize, Rapeseed Oil, Sizzling Steak Seasoning, Sizzling Steak Seasoning contains Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Sugar, Lactose Powder (from Milk), Dextrose, Flavourings (contain Milk), Onion Powder, Carob Powder, Colours (Plain Caramel, Paprika Extract), Garlic Powder, Salt, Spices
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that also handles: Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Celery, Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Number of uses
Each inner pack contains 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
Return to
- We're Here to Help!
- Walkers.co.uk or
- UK 0800 274777
- ROI 1800 509408
- Weekdays 9am to 5pm
- Or Consumer Care
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
Net Contents
6 x 13.5g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 13.5g(%*)Pack
|Per 100g
|Energy
|289 kJ
|2143 kJ
|-
|69 kcal (3%*)
|511 kcal
|Fat
|3.3 g (5%*)
|24.3 g
|of which saturates
|0.3 g (2%*)
|2.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|8.9 g
|65.6 g
|of which sugars
|0.8 g (1%*)
|6.1 g
|Fibre
|0.2 g
|1.7 g
|Protein
|0.9 g
|6.7 g
|Salt
|0.27 g (5%*)
|1.98 g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020