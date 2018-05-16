Kellogg's Fruit & Fibre Cereal 700G
New
- Energy641kJ 152kcal8%
- Fat2.4g3%
- Saturates1.4g7%
- Sugars9.6g11%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1603kJ
Product Description
- Wholewheat Flakes with Raisins, Coconut, Banana, Apple and Hazelnuts.
- Enjoy as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle.
- 1 Wheat bran fibre is a superior fibre
- 2 That fuels a healthy gut
- 3 Helping you feel at your best every day
- High in a superior fibre that fuels a healthy* gut
- *Wheat bran fibre is a superior fibre in relation to its efficacy in accelerating intestinal transit and has the most scientific evidence. 10g wheat bran fibre daily contributes to acceleration of intestinal transit. Fruit 'n Fibre contains 2.8g per serving.
- Green Dot
- Bag - Recycle with Bags at Larger Stores - Check Locally Kerbside
- TM, ®, © 2020 Kellogg Company.
- All rights reserved.
- Wheat bran fibre is a superior fibre
- Natural grains
- Healthy gut
- 2.8g wheat bran fibre per serving
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Halal - HFA approved
- Kosher
- Pack size: 700G
Information
Ingredients
Wholewheat (70%), Dried Fruit (36%) (Raisins, Coconut, Banana {Banana, Coconut Oil, Sugar}, Apple, Hazelnuts), Sugar, Salt, Barley Malt Flavouring, Vitamins & Minerals: Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12 (Riboflavin), Vitamin B1 (Thiamin), Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12
Allergy Information
- May contain other Nuts.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Produced in the UE / EU
Number of uses
11 Servings
Recycling info
Box. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Kellogg Company of Great Britain Ltd.,
- Bryn Road,
- Wrexham Industrial Estate,
- Wrexham,
- Clwyd,
- Wales.
Return to
- Consumer Service
- www.kelloggs.com
- UK: 0800 626 066
- ROI: 1800 626 066
- Kellogg's,
- Orange Tower,
Net Contents
700g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/100g
|*RI
|/40g
|%RI*
|Energy
|1603kJ
|641kJ
|-
|380kcal
|152kcal
|8%
|Fat
|6g
|2.4g
|3%
|of which saturates
|3.5g
|1.4g
|7%
|Carbohydrate
|69g
|28g
|of which sugars
|24g
|9.6g
|11%
|Fibre
|9g
|3.6g
|Protein
|8g
|3.2g
|Salt
|1g
|0.4g
|7%
|Vitamin D
|6.3µg
|125%
|2.5µg
|50%
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.69mg
|63%
|0.28mg
|25%
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.88mg
|63%
|0.35mg
|25%
|Niacin (B3)
|10.1mg
|63%
|4.0mg
|25%
|Vitamin B6
|0.88mg
|63%
|0.35mg
|25%
|Folic Acid (B9)
|250µg
|125%
|100µg
|50%
|Vitamin B12
|1.6µg
|63%
|0.63µg
|25%
|Iron
|8.8mg
|63%
|3.5mg
|25%
|Vitamins:
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Minerals:
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
