Kellogg's Fruit & Fibre Cereal 700G

£ 2.99
£0.43/100g

New

40g
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1603kJ

Product Description

  • Wholewheat Flakes with Raisins, Coconut, Banana, Apple and Hazelnuts.
  • Enjoy as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle.
  • 1 Wheat bran fibre is a superior fibre
  • 2 That fuels a healthy gut
  • 3 Helping you feel at your best every day
  • High in a superior fibre that fuels a healthy* gut
  • *Wheat bran fibre is a superior fibre in relation to its efficacy in accelerating intestinal transit and has the most scientific evidence. 10g wheat bran fibre daily contributes to acceleration of intestinal transit. Fruit 'n Fibre contains 2.8g per serving.
  • Green Dot
  • Bag - Recycle with Bags at Larger Stores - Check Locally Kerbside
  • Wheat bran fibre is a superior fibre
  • Natural grains
  • Healthy gut
  • 2.8g wheat bran fibre per serving
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Halal - HFA approved
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 700G

Information

Ingredients

Wholewheat (70%), Dried Fruit (36%) (Raisins, Coconut, Banana {Banana, Coconut Oil, Sugar}, Apple, Hazelnuts), Sugar, Salt, Barley Malt Flavouring, Vitamins & Minerals: Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12 (Riboflavin), Vitamin B1 (Thiamin), Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

  • May contain other Nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the UE / EU

Number of uses

11 Servings

Recycling info

Box. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Kellogg Company of Great Britain Ltd.,
  • Bryn Road,
  • Wrexham Industrial Estate,
  • Wrexham,
  • Clwyd,
  • Wales.

Return to

  • Consumer Service
  • www.kelloggs.com
  • UK: 0800 626 066
  • ROI: 1800 626 066
Net Contents

700g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/100g*RI/40g%RI*
Energy 1603kJ641kJ
-380kcal152kcal8%
Fat 6g2.4g3%
of which saturates 3.5g1.4g7%
Carbohydrate 69g28g
of which sugars 24g9.6g11%
Fibre 9g3.6g
Protein 8g3.2g
Salt 1g0.4g7%
Vitamin D 6.3µg125%2.5µg50%
Thiamin (B1) 0.69mg63%0.28mg25%
Riboflavin (B2) 0.88mg63%0.35mg25%
Niacin (B3)10.1mg63%4.0mg25%
Vitamin B6 0.88mg63%0.35mg25%
Folic Acid (B9)250µg125%100µg50%
Vitamin B12 1.6µg63%0.63µg25%
Iron 8.8mg63%3.5mg25%
Vitamins:----
Minerals:----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

