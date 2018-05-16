BEYOND MEAT BEYOND BURGER PLANT BASED BRGR

Barbecue

Instructions: Remove all packaging, heat barbecue on medium-high to high heat and cook for 3 1/2 - 4 minutes per side, results may vary due to differences in barbecue equipment and cooking temperatures.



Cooking Instructions

Instructions: All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Patty is fully cooked when internal temperature is 74°C, piping hot throughout. Interior of the patty may still be pink when fully cooked. Do not reheat once cooled. For best results, cook from chilled.

Place in refrigerator to thaw for 24 hours. Use within 3 days. Do not refreeze once thawed.

Not recommended: Microwaving or cooking from frozen.



Shallow Fry

Instructions: Remove all packaging, preheat non-stick pan on medium-high to high heat and cook for 3 1/2 - 4 minutes per side.

