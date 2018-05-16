BEYOND MEAT BEYOND BURGER PLANT BASED BRGR
New
Product Description
- Plant-Based Patties Made with Pea Protein
- Carton - Card - Widely recycled
- Tray - Plastic - Check local recycling
- Film - Plastic - Not currently recycled
- ©2019 Beyond Meat®
- Beyond burger - the future of protein
- It's a new breed of burger
- Made from plants
- No soy and gluten
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 226G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Pea Protein*(16%), Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Oil, Rice Protein, Flavouring, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Potato Starch, Apple Extract, Colour (Beetroot Red), Maltodextrin, Pomegranate Extract, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Maize Vinegar, Carrot Powder, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), *Peas are legumes. People with severe allergies to legumes like Peanuts should be cautious when introducing pea protein into their diet because of the possibility of a pea allergy
Allergy Information
- Free from Peanuts or Tree Nuts.
Storage
Keep Frozen at -18°C.Do not refreeze once thawed.
Cooking Instructions
Barbecue
Instructions: Remove all packaging, heat barbecue on medium-high to high heat and cook for 3 1/2 - 4 minutes per side, results may vary due to differences in barbecue equipment and cooking temperatures.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Patty is fully cooked when internal temperature is 74°C, piping hot throughout. Interior of the patty may still be pink when fully cooked. Do not reheat once cooled. For best results, cook from chilled.
Place in refrigerator to thaw for 24 hours. Use within 3 days. Do not refreeze once thawed.
Not recommended: Microwaving or cooking from frozen.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove all packaging, preheat non-stick pan on medium-high to high heat and cook for 3 1/2 - 4 minutes per side.
Produce of
Packed in the UK using Plant-Based Patties from the USA
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Packed by:
- TAFC Manufacturing UK Limited Beyond Meat®.,
- The Authentic Food Company,
- Sharston Green Business Park,
- Robeson Way,
- Sharston,
Return to
- ethanandteam@beyondmeat.com
Net Contents
226g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per serving (113 g) as sold
|Energy
|1047 kJ
|1183 kJ
|-
|252 kcal
|285 kcal
|Fat
|19.0 g
|21.4 g
|of which saturates
|5.6 g
|6.3 g
|Carbohydrate
|3.5 g
|3.9 g
|of which sugars
|0.0 g
|0.0 g
|Fibre
|1.3 g
|1.4 g
|Protein
|17.0 g
|19.2 g
|Salt
|0.75 g
|0.85 g
