Yeo Valley Organic Cheddar Mature 300G

Product Description
- Mature organic cheddar cheese
- Collect 30 Yeokens with this pack
- UK, 18+. See back of pack for details.
- Visit yeovalley.co.uk for top tips to use up your cheese.
- Design: bigfish.co.uk
- British & Organic
- Our mature Cheddar is crafted using only British organic milk and hand-selected by our expert cheesemakers for a wonderfully rich and creamy taste.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- EU Organic - GB-ORG-05, EU Agriculture
- Label - Not Yet Recycled
- Organic
- Rich & creamy
- Made with British milk
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Salt*, *Permitted Non-Organic ingredient
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Please keep refrigerated below 5°C.Once opened use the peelable label to reseal and store in a container for extra freshness. Help reduce food waste - our cheddar can still be enjoyed after the best before date. At its best for 7 days after opening.
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Made for:
- Yeo Valley,
- Blagdon,
- North Somerset,
- BS40 7YE.
Return to
- Yeo Valley,
- Blagdon,
- North Somerset,
- BS40 7YE.
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020