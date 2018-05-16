By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Fruity Brown Sauce 445G

Tesco Fruity Brown Sauce 445G
£ 0.90
£0.20/100g
One tablespoon
  • Energy62kJ 15kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.1g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars2.6g
    3%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 414kJ / 98kcal

Product Description

  • Fruity brown sauce.
  • SWEET & TANGY More subtly spiced for a rounded fruity flavour
  • Lid On - Bottle - Widely Recycled
  • © Tesco 2020. SCA8093-001
  • Sweet & tangy
  • Subtly spiced for a rounded fruity flavour
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 445G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Water, Apple Purée, Modified Maize Starch, Cane Molasses, Tamarind Concentrate, Concentrated Apple Juice, Date, Concentrated Orange Juice, Salt, Mango, Citric Acid, Spices, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Flavouring.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks.

Number of uses

approx. 29 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

445g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon (15g)
Energy414kJ / 98kcal62kJ / 15kcal
Fat0.5g0.1g
Saturates0.2g<0.1g
Carbohydrate22.3g3.3g
Sugars17.6g2.6g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein0.7g0.1g
Salt0.8g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

