Snowflake Wood Shavings Large

Manufactured using selected softwood timbers sourced from responsibly managed forests, our woodshavings are biodegradable, soft and comfortable and make a cosy home for your pet. Absorbent and dust extracted to create a healthy environment, their natural odour control will leave your pet's home smelling clean and fresh.

Quality animal bedding for over 40 years

FSC - FSC® Mix, Wood from responsible sources, FSC® C011679, www.fsc.org Bag - Plastic - not currently recycled

Super compressed Suitable for rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, gerbils, mice & chinchillas Natural odour control Dust extracted UK sourced & manufactured

