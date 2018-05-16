Bombay Bramble Gin Blackberry & Raspberry 700Ml
New
Product Description
- Distilled Gin with a Blackberry & Raspberry Infusion
- For more creative inspiration and cocktail recipes with Bombay Bramble visit www.bombaysapphire.com
- A gin that's ripe for discovery, Bombay Bramble is inspired by the classic Bramble cocktail, but with a modern twist. A vapour distilled gin with a 100% natural berry infusion that allows the botanical and juniper notes to shine through, creating a distinct and sophisticated flavour. Easy to mix and perfect for cocktail experimentation.
- A bold new creative expression of the brands vapour distilled gin
- Bursting with 100% natural flavours of freshly harvested blackberries and raspberries
- A real fruit infusion that gives a natural flavour and distinct colour with no added sugar
- Pack size: 70CL
Information
Alcohol Units
27
ABV
37.5% vol
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Preparation and Usage
- Bombay Bramble is best enjoyed simply with tonic, poured over ice and garnished with a wedge of lemon.
- For a sweeter serve, switch out the tonic for ginger ale.
- Or for a twist on the classic Bramble cocktail, add 50ml Bombay Bramble, 25ml of freshly squeezed lemon juice and 20ml sugar syrup into a Boston Shaker. Shake well, pour over crushed ice and garnish with a lemon wedge and fresh berries.
Name and address
- Bombay Spirits Company,
- The Bombay Sapphire Distillery,
- Laverstoke Mill
- Laverstoke,
- Hampshire,
- RG28 7NR,
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl ℮
