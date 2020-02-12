Walkers Sensations Poppadoms Variety 5X13g
Product Description
- 3 x Lime and Coriander Chutney Flavour Potato and Gram Flour Snack 2 x Mango and Red Chilli Chutney Flavour Potato and Gram Flour Snack
- Lime & Coriander Chutney
- First...
- The hit of fresh zesty lime
- Then...
- A hint of aromatic coriander
- Finishing...
- With a taste of mild chilli
- Mango & Red Chilli Chutney
- First...
- The sweet spice aroma
- Then...
- The fruity hit of juicy mango
- Finishing...
- With a mild warmth of chilli
- Made with potato, chickpea & rice flour
- Light & crispy texture
- No artificial colours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 65G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Number of uses
Each inner pack contains 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
Return to
- We're here to help.
- Walkers.co.uk or
- UK 0800 274777
- ROI 1800 509408
- Weekdays 9am to 5pm
- Or Consumer Care
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
Net Contents
5 x 13g ℮
Ingredients
Sunflower Oil (22%), Potato Granules (17%), Potato Starch (17%), Gram Flour (14%), Rice Flour, Mango and Red Chilli Chutney Seasoning, Salt, Mango and Red Chilli Chutney Seasoning contains: Sugar, Spices, Dextrose, Buttermilk Powder (contains Milk), Salt, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Diacetate, Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Onion Powder, Flavourings, Garlic Powder, Mango Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Cayenne Pepper
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 13g(%*) Pack Per 100g Energy 266kJ 2044kJ - 64kcal (3%*) 488kcal Fat 3.2g (5%*) 24.6g of which Saturates 0.3g (2%*) 2.5g Carbohydrate 7.7g 59.4g of which Sugars 0.7g (1%*) 5.2g Fibre 0.3g 2.1g Protein 0.8g 6.3g Salt 0.36g (6%*) 2.80g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal) - -
- Each inner pack contains:
- Energy265kJ 63kcal3%
- Fat3.3g5%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars0.3g<1%
- Salt0.39g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 265kJ
Ingredients
Sunflower Oil (22%), Potato Granules (17%), Potato Starch (17%), Gram Flour (14%), Rice Flour, Lime and Coriander Chutney Seasoning, Salt, Lime and Coriander Chutney Seasoning contains: Flavouring, Sugar, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Diacetate, Citric Acid), Dried Garlic, Dried Onion, Coriander, Paprika, Chilli Powder, Cumin, Lime Oil, Barley Malt Extract
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 13g(%*) Pack Per 100g Energy 265kJ 2039kJ - 63kcal (3%*) 487kcal Fat 3.3g (5%*) 25.0g of which Saturates 0.3g (2%*) 2.5g Carbohydrate 7.6g 58.2g of which Sugars 0.3g (<1%*) 2.6g Fibre 0.3g 2.0g Protein 0.8g 6.4g Salt 0.39g (7%*) 3.00g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal) - -
