Walkers Sensations Poppadoms Variety 5X13g

Walkers Sensations Poppadoms Variety 5X13g
£ 1.00
£1.54/100g

  • 3 x Lime and Coriander Chutney Flavour Potato and Gram Flour Snack 2 x Mango and Red Chilli Chutney Flavour Potato and Gram Flour Snack
  • Lime & Coriander Chutney
  • First...
  • The hit of fresh zesty lime
  • Then...
  • A hint of aromatic coriander
  • Finishing...
  • With a taste of mild chilli
  • Mango & Red Chilli Chutney
  • First...
  • The sweet spice aroma
  • Then...
  • The fruity hit of juicy mango
  • Finishing...
  • With a mild warmth of chilli
  • Made with potato, chickpea & rice flour
  • Light & crispy texture
  • No artificial colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 65G

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

5 x 13g ℮

    • Made with potato, chickpea & rice flour
    • Light & crispy texture
    • No artificial colours
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • 3 x Lime & Coriander Chutney
    • 2 x Mango & Red Chilli Chutney

    Ingredients

    Sunflower Oil (22%), Potato Granules (17%), Potato Starch (17%), Gram Flour (14%), Rice Flour, Mango and Red Chilli Chutney Seasoning, Salt, Mango and Red Chilli Chutney Seasoning contains: Sugar, Spices, Dextrose, Buttermilk Powder (contains Milk), Salt, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Diacetate, Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Onion Powder, Flavourings, Garlic Powder, Mango Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Cayenne Pepper

    • Contains: Barley, Milk

    • Store in a cool dry place.

    Each inner pack contains 1 serving

    Typical ValuesPer 13g(%*) PackPer 100g
    Energy 266kJ2044kJ
    -64kcal (3%*)488kcal
    Fat 3.2g (5%*)24.6g
    of which Saturates 0.3g (2%*)2.5g
    Carbohydrate 7.7g59.4g
    of which Sugars 0.7g (1%*)5.2g
    Fibre 0.3g2.1g
    Protein 0.8g6.3g
    Salt 0.36g (6%*)2.80g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
    • Energy265kJ 63kcal
      3%
    • Fat3.3g
      5%
    • Saturates0.3g
      2%
    • Sugars0.3g
      <1%
    • Salt0.39g
      7%

    • Made with potato, chickpea & rice flour
    • Light & crispy texture
    • No artificial colours
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • 3 x Lime & Coriander Chutney
    • 2 x Mango & Red Chilli Chutney

    Ingredients

    Sunflower Oil (22%), Potato Granules (17%), Potato Starch (17%), Gram Flour (14%), Rice Flour, Lime and Coriander Chutney Seasoning, Salt, Lime and Coriander Chutney Seasoning contains: Flavouring, Sugar, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Diacetate, Citric Acid), Dried Garlic, Dried Onion, Coriander, Paprika, Chilli Powder, Cumin, Lime Oil, Barley Malt Extract

    • Contains: Barley, Milk

    • Store in a cool dry place.

    Each inner pack contains 1 serving

    Typical ValuesPer 13g(%*) PackPer 100g
    Energy 265kJ2039kJ
    -63kcal (3%*)487kcal
    Fat 3.3g (5%*)25.0g
    of which Saturates 0.3g (2%*)2.5g
    Carbohydrate 7.6g58.2g
    of which Sugars 0.3g (<1%*)2.6g
    Fibre 0.3g2.0g
    Protein 0.8g6.4g
    Salt 0.39g (7%*)3.00g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

