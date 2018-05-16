By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bundaberg Root Beer 375Ml

Bundaberg Root Beer 375Ml
Product Description

  • Root Beer
  • Brewed to be Better
  • Savour the taste of the past and the excitement of the future in one magnificent brew.
  • Bundaberg Root Beer is made to a genuine family recipe with real sarsaparilla root, liquorice root, vanilla beans and molasses giving it that rich, unique colour and flavour.
  • Brewed for over three days to extract maximum flavour our Root Beer delivers a nostalgic experience like no other.
  • Bundaberg Brewed Drinks is an iconic Australian family-owned business, based in the small Australian town that shares its name, Bundaberg.
  • Established in 1968, the company had a vision to create craft brewed premium non-alcoholic beverages using time-honoured brewing methods and the best quality ingredients, including real roots, fruits, herbs and spices. Despite the passing of time, very little has changed in the way Bundaberg Brewed Drinks make its beverages.
  • For more information and recipe ideas visit www.bundaberg.com
  • Carbonated Sarsaparilla, Vanilla, Ginger & Liquorice flavoured drink
  • Craft brewed over 3 days
  • Pack size: 375ML

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Cane Sugar, Root Beer Brew (Water, Cane Sugar, Molasses, Ginger Root, Sarsaparilla Root, Liquorice Root Extract, Vanilla Bean Extract, Yeast), Colour (E150d), Flavourings, Acids (Malic Acid, Citric Acid), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), Thickeners (Xanthan Gum, Pectin), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Sweetener (Sucralose)

Storage

Cool place away from light.

Preparation and Usage

  • Instructions for use: Invert bottle before opening

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Bottled for:
  • Bundaberg Brewed Drinks UK Pty Ltd.,
  • Bundaberg Brewed Drinks,
  • Horley Green House,
  • HX3 6AS,
  • UK.

Net Contents

375ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 ml
Energy:88kJ (21kcal)
Fat:0g
Of which: Saturates0g
Carbohydrate:5.1g
Of which: Sugars4.9g
Fibre:0g
Protein:0g
Salt:0.03g

