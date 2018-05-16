By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Stockwell & Co Tomato Ketchup 540G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Stockwell & Co Tomato Ketchup 540G
£ 0.44
£0.08/100g
One tablespoon
  • Energy47kJ 11kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.1g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars1.7g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 317kJ

Product Description

  • Tomato ketchup.
  • Stockwell & Co. provides all the traditional pantry essentials you need to put good, honest food on the table - at a price that's always right.
  • Lid On - Bottle - Widely Recycled
  • © Tesco 2020. SCA8093-001
  • For quality & value
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 540G

Information

Ingredients

Tomato Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Fructose, Modified Maize Starch, Sugar, Salt, Citric Acid, Onion Powder, Flavouring, Spices, Prepared from 120g of Tomatoes per 100g of Tomato Ketchup

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks. Best before: see lid.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 36 servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

540g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100gAs sold One tablespoon (15g)
Energy 317kJ47kJ
-75kcal11kcal
Fat 0.5g0.1g
of which saturates0.2g<0.1g
Carbohydrate 16.4g2.5g
of which sugars11.5g1.7g
Fibre 0.5g0.1g
Protein 0.9g0.1g
Salt 0.6g0.1g
Pack contains approx. 36 servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Brown Sauce 435G

£ 0.90
£0.21/100g

Stockwell & Co Mayonnaise 450Ml

£ 0.44
£97.78/100ml

Tesco Mayonnaise 450Ml

£ 0.75
£178.58/100ml

Tesco Light Mayonnaise 450Ml

£ 0.75
£170.46/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here