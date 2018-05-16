Fray Bentos Vegetable Balti Pie 425G

Product Description
- Mixed vegetables in a balti sauce topped with pastry
- Pack size: 425G
Information
Ingredients
Vegetables in varying proportions (55%) (Tomato, Carrot, Peas, Onion, Potato, Red Pepper), Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Wheat Gluten, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Margarine (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids)), Modified Maize Starch, Garlic Purée, Coriander, Ginger Stem (Ginger, Sugar), Maize Starch (Maize Starch, Ascorbic Acid), Salt, Garam Masala (Coriander, Cumin, Pimento, Black Pepper, Cardamom, Nutmeg, Turmeric, Ginger, Bay, Clover, Cassia, Chilli, Salt, Oregano, Cayenne Pepper, Garlic Powder), Sugar, Ground Coriander, Yeast Extract, Ginger Syrup (Ginger, Sugar), Ground Cumin, Red Chilli Purée, Ground Fenugreek, Black Pepper
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See centre of can base.
Warnings
- IMPORTANT: REMOVE LID BEFORE BAKING
Net Contents
425g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as sold) per 100g
|(as sold) per 1/2 pie (212.5g)
|Energy
|564kJ/
|1199kJ/
|-
|134kcal
|285kcal
|Fat
|6.2g
|13.2g
|of which saturates
|3.2g
|6.8g
|Carbohydrate
|17.6g
|37.4g
|of which sugars
|3.2g
|6.8g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|2.1g
|Protein
|2.8g
|6.0g
|Salt
|0.67g
|1.42g
|This pie contains 2 servings
|-
|-
Safety information
IMPORTANT: REMOVE LID BEFORE BAKING
