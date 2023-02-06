We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bucktons Budgerigar Food Spiralife 500G

Bucktons Budgerigar Food Spiralife 500G

Bucktons Budgerigar Food Spiralife 500g For further information on our products and general care advice, please visit our 'healthy and happy' section of our website: www.bucktons.co.uk/happyandhealthytogether
1 Month Supply**1 month supply of seed based on a pair of budgies.What is Spirulina?Spirulina is the original superfood and if nature were to make a multivitamin, Spirulina would be it! Our Bucktons Spirulina Vitamin Pellets have been carefully developed to enhance plumage, as well as support healthy immune and digestive functions, benefiting your birds overall health. The pellets are enriched with calcium and a variety of vitamins and minerals to help keep your bird happy and healthy.Caring for your BudgieWe need plenty of room to extend our wings fully, so make sure our movement in the cage is not restricted by too many toys.We're thirsty birds! Make sure our water is always topped up.Our cages, feeders, perches and toys should be cleaned weekly, ideally with a mild detergent and always rinsed thoroughly.We love to relax and watch TV with you after a long day!
Colourful CompanionsSuperfood Vitamin PelletAdded Variety for Stimulation & EnrichmentVitamin A & E for all round healthCalcium for strong beaks & bonesAids Digestive Systems & Immunity for good healthEnhances Plumage for richer, more vibrant coloursAntioxidant to support the immune system
Pack size: 500G

Ingredients

Yellow Millet, Black Millet, Canary Seed, Pellet (6%) (Wheat Flour, Vitamins & Minerals Premix, Spirulina (0.012%)), Naked Oats, Carrot Granules, Vegetable Oil

Allergy Information

May contain Nuts.

Produce of

Manufactured in the UK

Net Contents

500g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Feeding RecommendationProvide your Budgie with 8g of seed each day, but remember to remove the empty husks from the food bowls and feed alongside a selection of fresh fruit, vegetables and cuttlebone. Birds need time to become familiar with new foods, so always introduce new food over a few days. Fresh, clean water should always be available.

