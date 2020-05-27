Nescafe Dolce Gusto Vanilla Latte Macchiato 16 Capsules 153.6G
Product Description
- Roast and Ground Coffee and Vanilla flavoured whole milk powder with sugar.
- More information on:
- www.dolce-gusto.co.uk
- www.dolce-gusto.ie
- Discover the spectacular NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto® Vanilla Latte Macchiato. Milkier than Cappuccino, this layered Italian icon is a blend of hot milk, vanilla flavour, smooth coffee and voluptuous froth.
- The box contains 16 capsules (8 coffee capsules and 8 milk capsules) designed for NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto® capsule coffee machines for you to prepare 8 mugs of Vanilla Latte Macchiato.
- WORLD-CLASS PREMIUM COFFEE ORIGINS
- Our talented coffee creators have created the NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto® Vanilla Latte Macchiato two-capsule recipe: one capsule for the espresso, a special rich blend of premium Arabica and Robusta coffee beans from four different origins, including smooth Brazilian and rich fruity Colombian Arabica, and one capsule for whole milk and vanilla.
- PROFESSIONAL QUALITY COFFEE SYSTEM
- Create professional quality coffees with a thick velvety crema, thanks to the machine's high pressure (up to 15 bars).
- AROMA FRESHNESS PROTECTION
- With our hermetically sealed capsules, which preserve coffee freshness, you'll enjoy rich aromatic mugs every time.
- OVER 30 COFFEE CREATIONS
- With NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto®, you can enjoy over 30 premium coffee creations, whether you like your coffee short or long, black or white. Enjoy a choice of bold Ristretto, intense Espresso, aromatic Lungo and full-bodied Grande or frothy Cappuccino, smooth Latte Macchiato, or even hot chocolate, teas, and cold beverages.
- Packed in a protective atmosphere
NESCAFÉ Dolce Gusto Vanilla Latte Macchiato
- Unique blend of hot milk, vanilla flavour, smooth coffee and voluptuous froth
- Milkier than Cappuccino
- A layered Italian icon
- Pack size: 153.6G
Information
Ingredients
Whole Milk Powder (61.2%), Sugar, Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May contain Soya
Storage
Store in a clean, cool and dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Easy to prepare
- Simply slide the milk capsule in first and then the coffee capsule into your NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto® machine. Your Vanilla Latte Macchiato will be ready right away.
Number of uses
Pack contains 8 portions
Name and address
- Nestlé UK Ltd,
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
- Nestlé Ireland,
Return to
- Good to talk
- UK Tel 0800 707 60 66
- IRE Tel 00800 63785385
- Nestlé UK Ltd,
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- City West,
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
153.6g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 100ml
|Per 220ml
|Energy
|1416 kJ
|128 kJ
|271 kJ
|-
|337 kcal
|30 kcal
|64 kcal 3%*
|Fat
|12,5 g
|1,1 g
|2,4 g 3%*
|of which: saturates
|7,6 g
|0,6 g
|1,4 g 7%*
|Carbohydrate
|44,4 g
|3,9 g
|8,5 g 3%*
|of which: sugars
|39,5 g
|3,5 g
|7,6 g 8%*
|Fibre
|1,6 g
|0,1 g
|0,3 g -
|Protein
|11,7 g
|1,0 g
|2,2 g 4%*
|Salt
|140 g
|0,03 g
|27 g 1%*
|*RI=Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Pack contains 8 portions
|-
|-
|-
