Lotus Biscoff Sandwich Original Cream 150G

Lotus Biscoff Sandwich Original Cream 150G
£ 1.39
£0.93/100g

Product Description

  • Caramelised Sandwich Biscuits with a Biscoff Cream Filling (28%)
  • Green Dot
  • No colours
  • No added flavours
  • Suitable for vegans and vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm*, Rapeseed), Candy Sugar Syrup, Raising Agent (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Soya Flour, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt, Cinnamon, * Palm Oil from sustainable and certified plantations

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of: Milk, Egg.

Additives

  • Free From Colours

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Lotus Bakeries - België NV,
  • Gentstraat 52,
  • 9971 Lembeke,
  • Belgium.

Importer address

  • Lotus Bakeries UK,
  • 3000 Manchester Business Park,
  • Aviator Way,
  • M22 5TG,
  • Manchester,
  • UK.

Return to

  • For more information about the lotus Biscoff range, visit www.lotusbiscoff.com
Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1 portion = 10g%**
Energy 2185 kJ/522 kcal219 kJ/52 kcal3
Fat 26g2.6g4
of which saturates 15g1.5g8
Carbohydrate 66g6.6g3
of which sugars 34g3.4g4
Fibre 1.2g0.1g
Protein 4.6g0.5g1
Salt 0.81g0.08g1
** = Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)---
1 portion: 1 piece---

