Lotus Biscoff Sandwich Original Cream 150G

Product Description
- Caramelised Sandwich Biscuits with a Biscoff Cream Filling (28%)
- Green Dot
- No colours
- No added flavours
- Suitable for vegans and vegetarians
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm*, Rapeseed), Candy Sugar Syrup, Raising Agent (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Soya Flour, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt, Cinnamon, * Palm Oil from sustainable and certified plantations
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of: Milk, Egg.
Additives
- Free From Colours
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Lotus Bakeries - België NV,
- Gentstraat 52,
- 9971 Lembeke,
- Belgium.
Importer address
- Lotus Bakeries UK,
- 3000 Manchester Business Park,
- Aviator Way,
- M22 5TG,
- Manchester,
- UK.
Return to
- For more information about the lotus Biscoff range, visit www.lotusbiscoff.com
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1 portion = 10g
|%**
|Energy
|2185 kJ/522 kcal
|219 kJ/52 kcal
|3
|Fat
|26g
|2.6g
|4
|of which saturates
|15g
|1.5g
|8
|Carbohydrate
|66g
|6.6g
|3
|of which sugars
|34g
|3.4g
|4
|Fibre
|1.2g
|0.1g
|Protein
|4.6g
|0.5g
|1
|Salt
|0.81g
|0.08g
|1
|** = Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)
|1 portion: 1 piece
