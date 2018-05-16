Tesco Finest 4 Millionaire Shortbread Slices

- Energy1065kJ 255kcal13%
- Fat14.0g20%
- Saturates8.4g42%
- Sugars17.8g20%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2131kJ / 510kcal
Product Description
- All butter shortbread with a layer of caramel and a layer of Belgian milk chocolate, decorated with Belgian dark chocolate drizzle.
- Crumbly shortbread topped with a layer of smooth caramel and Belgian milk chocolate, finished with dark chocolate drizzle. We use an all butter recipe to make the golden, crumbly shortbread base for our millionaire shortbread. We then top with a layer of silky smooth caramel and Belgian milk chocolate with a drizzle of dark chocolate for decoration.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Caramel (33%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup (Sulphites), Palm Oil, Brown Sugar, Water, Milk, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring, Colour (Carotenes), Milk Sugar], Butter (Milk) (19%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Belgian Milk Chocolate (13%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Sugar, Rice Flour, Belgian Dark Chocolate [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring].
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Carton. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
4
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Once slice (50g)
|Energy
|2131kJ / 510kcal
|1065kJ / 255kcal
|Fat
|28.1g
|14.0g
|Saturates
|16.9g
|8.4g
|Carbohydrate
|60.0g
|30.0g
|Sugars
|35.5g
|17.8g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.5g
|Protein
|3.8g
|1.9g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
