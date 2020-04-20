Skittles Giant Fruit Sweets Pouch 170G
New
Product Description
- Skittles Giant Fruit Sweets Pouch 170g
- No two Rainbows are the same. Neither are two packs of Skittles. Enjoy an odd mix.
- Share the Rainbow, Taste the Rainbow
- Product may contain an uneven mix of flavours.
- A sharing size pouch of Skittles Giants sweets 170 grams
- Skittles Giants Fruits bag includes Orange, Lime, Lemon, Blackcurrant and Strawberry flavours
- Pack size: 170G
Information
Number of uses
Portions per pack: 4, Portion size: 42.5 g
Name and address
- GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- IE: Mars Ireland Ltd.,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- GB: Get in touch: 0800 952 0077
- www.mars.co.uk/contact
- Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- IE: Mars Ireland Ltd.,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- Contact us: www.mars.com/ireland
- 1890 812 315
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020