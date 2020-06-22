Squeaky Bean Ready To Eat Chicken Syle Pieces Bbq 160G

Ingredients
Water, Vegetable Protein (Wheat, Pea), Wheat Gluten, Sunflower Oil, Vegetable Protein Isolate (Potato, Pea), Citrus Fibre, Yeast Extract, Stabiliser: Agar Agar, Flavouring, Dextrose, Salt, Barbecue Seasoning (Sugar, Maltodextrin, Natural Flavourings, Dried Onion, Molasses Powder, Smoked Paprika, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Dried Red Bell Peppers, Garlic Powder, Colourings: Plain Caramel, Paprika Extract, Salt, Black Pepper, Smoked Yeast, Cayenne Pepper, Smoke Flavouring) (7%)
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 days. Do not exceed use by date. This product has been previously frozen and defrosted under controlled conditions without affecting the quality or safety of the product. Not suitable for home freezing.For use by date see front of pack.