By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Squeaky Bean Ready To Eat Chicken Syle Pieces Bbq 160G

5(2)Write a review
Squeaky Bean Ready To Eat Chicken Syle Pieces Bbq 160G
£ 3.00
£18.75/kg

Product Description

  • Ready to Eat Barbecue Marinated Pieces Made from Wheat & Pea Protein.
  • We're Squeaky Bean, your new sidekick in the kitchen. We make the kind of plant-based food you can happily crave.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Marinated chicken-style pieces
  • Wildly delicious plants
  • High in protein
  • Source of fibre
  • Low in saturated fat
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 160G
  • High in protein
  • Source of fibre
  • Low in saturated fat

Information

Ingredients

Water, Vegetable Protein (Wheat, Pea), Wheat Gluten, Sunflower Oil, Vegetable Protein Isolate (Potato, Pea), Citrus Fibre, Yeast Extract, Stabiliser: Agar Agar, Flavouring, Dextrose, Salt, Barbecue Seasoning (Sugar, Maltodextrin, Natural Flavourings, Dried Onion, Molasses Powder, Smoked Paprika, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Dried Red Bell Peppers, Garlic Powder, Colourings: Plain Caramel, Paprika Extract, Salt, Black Pepper, Smoked Yeast, Cayenne Pepper, Smoke Flavouring) (7%)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Soya

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 days. Do not exceed use by date. This product has been previously frozen and defrosted under controlled conditions without affecting the quality or safety of the product. Not suitable for home freezing.For use by date see front of pack.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Ready to eat. Right now!
  • Try with a side of spicy rice...
  • ... or sizzle with smokey fajitas!

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Squeaky Bean®,
  • Discovery House,
  • 11 Wells Place,
  • RH1 3AS.

Return to

  • Squeaky Bean®,
  • Discovery House,
  • 11 Wells Place,
  • RH1 3AS.

Net Contents

160g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 813kJ / 194kcal
Fat7.3g
of which saturates0.9g
Carbohydrates9.4g
of which sugars5.0g
Fibre2.8g
Protein21g
Salt1.4g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Perfect tasting plant based!

5 stars

Been buying Squeaky Bean's products for months before they got into Tesco but now they're there, it's a game changer. The chicken style pieces are delicious and taste exactly like the real thing. Love it!!

Calling all Vegans and Vegetarians

5 stars

Tastes amazing. I love using these in sandwiches or even in pasta. AMAZING. 5 STARS

Usually bought next

Squeaky Bean Ready To Eat Chicken Style Pieces Tikka 160G

£ 3.00
£18.75/kg

This Isn't Bacon Rashers 120G

£ 2.95
£24.59/kg

Squeaky Bean Ready To Eat Chicken Style Pieces Thai 160G

£ 3.00
£18.75/kg

The Unbelievable Alt. Chickenless Strips 400G

£ 3.50
£8.75/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here