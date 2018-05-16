By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Tomato Ketchup 555G

Tesco Tomato Ketchup 555G
£ 0.65
£0.12/100g
One tablespoon
  • Energy63kJ 15kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.1g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars2.8g
    3%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 419kJ / 99kcal

Product Description

  • Tomato ketchup.
  • Lid On - Bottle - Widely Recycled
  • © Tesco 2020. SCA8093-001
  • Rich & sweet
  • Made with sun-ripened tomatoes for a vibrant flavour
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 555G

Information

Ingredients

Tomato Purée, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Onion Powder, Flavouring, Garlic Powder, Spices, Prepared from 148g of Tomatoes per 100g of Tomato Ketchup

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks. Best before: see lid.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 37 servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Net Contents

555g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100gAs sold One tablespoon (15g) % RI*
Energy419kJ / 99kcal63kJ / 15kcal1%
Fat 0.5g0.1g<1%
of which saturates0.2g<0.1g<1%
Carbohydrate21.9g3.3g
of which sugars18.5g2.8g3%
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein1.4g0.2g
Salt0.9g0.1g2%
Pack contains approx. 37 servings---
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---

