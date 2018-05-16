Haagen Daz Peanut Butter Crunch Ice Cream Bar 3X80ml

- Energy1153 kJ 278 kcal14%
- Fat20.9 g30%
- Saturates9.9 g50%
- Sugars12.9 g14%
- Salt0.16 g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1647kJ / 397kcal
Product Description
- Peanut butter ice cream with peanut butter swirl (15%), Belgian milk chocolate (21%) and roasted peanuts (3.5%).
- Discover silky-smooth peanut butter ice cream mixed with a punchy peanut butter swirl beneath a cracking coating of milk chocolate and roasted peanuts.
- Dipped in chocolate
- Just 100% pure indulgence
- No colours or artificial flavours
- Kosher - D
- Pack size: 240ML
Information
Ingredients
Fresh Cream (21%), Roasted Peanuts (17%), Sugar, Lactose Reduced Condensed Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Egg Yolk, Glucose Syrup, Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Butter Oil, Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Peanut), Salt, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May contain Tree Nuts.
Storage
Once thawed, do not refreeze. Keep stored below -18 °C. For best before date see side of carton.
Preparation and Usage
- For the best experience, remove ice cream from freezer approximately 5 minutes before serving.
Number of uses
Contains 3 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Colours
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- General Mills International Sàrl,
- Switzerland.
- General Mills UK,
- P.O. Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
Return to
- www.haagen-dazs.com
- Freephone 0800 125556 (UK); 1800 535115 (ROI)
Net Contents
3 x 80ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Bar (70g)
|%* (70g)
|Energy
|1647kJ / 397kcal
|1153kJ / 278kcal
|14%
|Fat
|29.9g
|20.9g
|30%
|of which saturates
|14.2g
|9.9g
|50%
|Carbohydrate
|22.4g
|15.7g
|6%
|of which sugars
|18.4g
|12.9g
|14%
|Fibre
|2.0g
|1.4g
|-
|Protein
|8.4g
|5.9g
|12%
|Salt
|0.22g
|0.16g
|3 %
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 3 portions
|-
|-
|-
