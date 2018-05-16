JOLLY HOG 6 BRT PORK SAUSAGES GLTN/FR 400G

Product Description
- 6 British Pork Sausages
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
British Outdoor Bred, RSPCA Assured Pork (84%), Water, Gluten Free Breadcrumb (Rice Flour, Water, Dextrose Monohydrate, Vegetable Fibre, Salt, Mono and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Paprika Extract), Salt, Rubbed Sage, Spices (Black Pepper, White Pepper), Stabiliser (Diphosphates), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Filled into Natural Pork Casings
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours. Do not exceed the use by date. Suitable for freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and consume within one month. Defrost thoroughly before use. Once defrosted, do not re-freeze.
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(grilled) Per 100g
|(grilled) Per 53g sausage
|Energy kJ
|1223kJ
|648kJ
|Energy kcal
|295kcal
|156kcal
|Fat
|22.3g
|11.8g
|of which saturates
|7.8g
|4.1g
|Carbohydrate
|3.8g
|2.0g
|of which sugars
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|0.7g
|Protein
|19.0g
|10.1g
|Salt
|1.41g
|0.7g
|This pack contains 6 servings
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
