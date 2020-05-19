Kopparberg Gin Passion Fruit Orange & Lemonade 250Ml
Product Description
- Sparkling Pre-Mixed Drink.
- The perfect pairing of passionfruit & orange gin mixed with refreshing lemonade
- 1.3 UK Units per can
- Please Drink Responsibly
- The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
- drinkaware.co.uk
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Tasting Notes
Alcohol Units
1.3
ABV
5.0% vol
Alcohol Type
Mixed Drinks
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before, See Base of Can.
Name and address
- Kopparbergs Bryggeri,
- 714 82 Kopparberg,
- Sweden.
Return to
- Kopparbergs Bryggeri,
- 714 82 Kopparberg,
- Sweden.
- Consumer Contact
- +46 (0)580 886 02
Net Contents
250ml
