Kopparberg Gin Passion Fruit Orange & Lemonade 250Ml

Kopparberg Gin Passion Fruit Orange & Lemonade 250Ml
£ 1.80
£7.20/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Sparkling Pre-Mixed Drink.
  • The perfect pairing of passionfruit & orange gin mixed with refreshing lemonade
  • 1.3 UK Units per can
  • Please Drink Responsibly
  • The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
  • drinkaware.co.uk
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Tasting Notes

  • The perfect pairing of passionfruit & orange gin mixed with refreshing lemonade

Alcohol Units

1.3

ABV

5.0% vol

Alcohol Type

Mixed Drinks

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before, See Base of Can.

Name and address

  • Kopparbergs Bryggeri,
  • 714 82 Kopparberg,
  • Sweden.

Return to

  • Kopparbergs Bryggeri,
  • 714 82 Kopparberg,
  • Sweden.
  • Consumer Contact
  • +46 (0)580 886 02

Net Contents

250ml

