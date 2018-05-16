Ben & Jerry's Moophoria Caramel Cookie Fix Vanilla Ice Cream 465Ml

- Energy522kJ 124kcal6%
Product Description
- Vanilla Ice Cream with salted caramel swirl (10%) and shortbread cookies (7%)
- Visit info.fairtrade.net.sourcing
- Free grazing with caring dairy
- A Ben & Jerry's Initiative
- Vanilla ice cream with a salted caramel swirl and shortbread cookies. Welcome to Ben & Jerry's Moo-phoria Caramel Cookie Fix Light ice cream - where you can indulge in the chunks & swirls you love but with 50% less fat than similar ice cream products. You know that moment when you come home from a long day, kick off your shoes, and you find yourself faced with yet another life-altering decision? Except this one isn't “Hmm… what exactly is that smell…?” or “Huh. I wonder what would happen if I started singing and tap-dancing in the middle of the grocery aisle?” or even “Is knitting sweaters for greyhounds a viable business plan?” - brace yourself, ‘cause this is a serious one... salty or sweet? (We know, right? We told you this was big.) Well, here at Ben & Jerry's we've answered that for you, with Moo-phoria Caramel Cookie Fix Light! This concoction is tightly packed with shortbread cookies and swirled through with salted caramel for a flavour experience that manages to satisfy both of those salty-sweet needs. But what's that thing about Moo-phoria, you ask? Well, wonder no longer: it's our new line of light desserts, swirled and chunked just like our original - but it's lower in fat per serving! yes, that means even more euphoria for you. What are you waiting for? Dig in! This delicious tub-full features Fairtrade-certified vanilla and sugar, free-range eggs, milk and cream sourced from our Caring Dairy Programme, and it's not made with sugar substitutes or alcohols. What's not to love?!
- Ben & Jerry's mission is to create linked prosperity for everyone connected to our frozen dessert business: suppliers, employees, farmers, franchisees, customers, and neighbours alike
- Ben & Jerry's Moo-phoria Caramel Cookie Fix Light ice cream tub
- Vanilla ice cream packed with delicious salted caramel swirls and shortbread cookies
- Includes Fairtrade certified cocoa, sugar and vanilla
- Ben & Jerry's ice cream comes in responsibly sourced packaging
- Kosher & Halal certified
- Pack size: 465ML
Information
Ingredients
Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Condensed Skimmed Milk, Soluble Corn Fibre, Cream (Milk), Fructose, Glucose Syrup, Free Range Egg Yolk, Butter (Milk), Wheat Flour, Water, Wheat Starch, Salt, Cocoa Butter, Vanilla Extract, Stabilisers (Pectin, Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Free Range Egg Powder, Sugar, Cocoa, Vanilla: mass balance is used to match Fairtrade sourcing, total 27%, excluding Water and Dairy
Allergy Information
- May contain Soy and Nuts
Storage
Store at -18°C.Best before end: see bottom of container.
Name and address
- Unilever UK,
- Unilever House,
- Springfield Drive,
- Leatherhead,
- Surrey,
- KT22 7GR.
Return to
- Ben & Jerry's Cone Home,
- Free Post ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Phone: 0800 169 6123
- www.benjerry.co.uk
- Ben & Jerry's Ireland,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- Citywest,
- Dublin 24.
- Cone Phone: 1850 882 301
- www.benjerry.ie
Net Contents
465ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 100ml = 2 x scoop**
|%* Per 2 x scoop**
|Energy
|822 kJ
|522 kJ
|-
|196 kcal
|124 kcal
|6%
|Fat
|6,8 g
|4,4 g
|6%
|of which saturates
|4,4 g
|2,8 g
|14%
|Carbohydrate
|27 g
|17 g
|7%
|of which sugars
|20 g
|12 g
|13%
|Protein
|3,5 g
|2,2 g
|4%
|Salt
|0,45 g
|0,28 g
|5%
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**2x scoop = 100ml = 63g, 465ml/293g = 4,5 x (2x scoop)
|-
|-
|-
