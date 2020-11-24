Tesco Plant Chef Tomato And Basil Soup 400G

Very tasty (very sweet though)
I really liked it though it is very sweet. This soup is not watery, has a decent consistency with a high concentration of tomato puree and pieces of tomato in it. It was tasty - I'd get it again. I've bought the other soups in the range so we'll see if they're as good.
Amazing. Wasnt expecting it to be so could. Recomm
i had it with bread it was very tasty loved it
exceptional
the best vegan tomatoe soup ive ever had
Disappointing
I bought this as I was sharing with a vegan friend who used to like tomato soup. We both thought it was like eating pasta sauce without the pasta. Loved other soups in this range but will not buy this one again.
This soup is really tasty and vegan - whats not to
There is no ingredients or dietary information lis
delicious 'supa-soupa'
This soup is great -- the best tomato &basil soup I have tasted. Hearty, thick & chunky - would make a good pasta sauce too. If you like this variety I would highly recommend this one.- better than the brands.