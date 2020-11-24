By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Plant Chef Tomato And Basil Soup 400G

4.1(8)Write a review
Tesco Plant Chef Tomato And Basil Soup 400G
£ 0.45
£0.11/100g
½ of a can
  • Energy344kJ 82kcal
    4%
  • Fat2.0g
    3%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars9.5g
    11%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 172kJ / 41kcal

Product Description

  • Rich tomato and basil soup.
  • Packed with juicy sweet tomatoes, bursting with flavour
  • Packed with juicy sweet tomatoes, bursting with flavour
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato Purée (75%), Tomato (17%), Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Basil (1%), Salt, Black Pepper, Paprika.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 3½ mins
900W 3 mins
Empty contents of the can into a non-metallic bowl and cover.
Heat on Full Power for 2 minutes (800W/900W), stir then heat on full power for another 1 minute 30 seconds(800W) 1 minute (900W).

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 3-4 minutes, stirring frequently.
Do not allow to boil.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy172kJ / 41kcal344kJ / 82kcal
Fat1.0g2.0g
Saturates<0.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate6.7g13.5g
Sugars4.8g9.5g
Fibre0.4g0.8g
Protein1.0g2.0g
Salt0.5g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

8 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Very tasty (very sweet though)

4 stars

I really liked it though it is very sweet. This soup is not watery, has a decent consistency with a high concentration of tomato puree and pieces of tomato in it. It was tasty - I'd get it again. I've bought the other soups in the range so we'll see if they're as good.

Amazing. Wasnt expecting it to be so could. Recomm

5 stars

Amazing. Wasnt expecting it to be so could. Recommend

i had it with bread it was very tasty loved it

5 stars

i had it with bread it was very tasty loved it

exceptional

5 stars

the best vegan tomatoe soup ive ever had

Disappointing

2 stars

I bought this as I was sharing with a vegan friend who used to like tomato soup. We both thought it was like eating pasta sauce without the pasta. Loved other soups in this range but will not buy this one again.

This soup is really tasty and vegan - whats not to

5 stars

This soup is really tasty and vegan - whats not to like!

There is no ingredients or dietary information lis

2 stars

There is no ingredients or dietary information listed with the product

delicious 'supa-soupa'

5 stars

This soup is great -- the best tomato &basil soup I have tasted. Hearty, thick & chunky - would make a good pasta sauce too. If you like this variety I would highly recommend this one.- better than the brands.

Usually bought next

Tesco Plant Chef Tomato , Chickpea Aubergine Soup 400G

£ 0.45
£0.11/100g

Tesco Plant Chef Lentil & Pepper Soup 400G

£ 0.45
£0.11/100g

Tesco Plant Chef Sweet Potato & Coconut Soup 400G

£ 0.45
£0.11/100g

Tesco Vegetable Soup 400G

£ 0.45
£0.11/100g

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here