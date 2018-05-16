Tesco Free From 4 Brioche Burger Buns
New
- Energy746kJ 178kcal9%
- Fat3.9g6%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars3.5g4%
- Salt0.7g12%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 933kJ / 222kcal
Product Description
- 4 Gluten free and milk free butter flavour brioche style buns, made with egg.
- Gluten Free, Wheat Free, Milk Free. Soft and mildly sweet brioche burger buns. We want everyone to feel free to enjoy the foods they love. That's why our Free From range champions great taste through a wide range of inspiring food So you can be sure you'll find something for every occasion.
- Soft and mildly sweet brioche burger buns. We want everyone to feel free to enjoy the foods they love. That's why our Free From range champions great taste through a wide range of inspiring food So you can be sure you'll find something for every occasion.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Tapioca Starch, Rice Flour, Sugar, Potato Starch, Dried Egg White, Bamboo Fibre, Rapeseed Oil, Psyllium Husk Powder, Pasteurised Egg, Thickeners (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Humectant (Glycerol), Yeast, Salt, Preservatives (Calcium Propionate, Sorbic Acid), Colour (Beta-Carotene), Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. defrost for 2 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, consume within 2 days.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
4
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One brioche bun (80g)
|Energy
|933kJ / 222kcal
|746kJ / 178kcal
|Fat
|4.9g
|3.9g
|Saturates
|0.4g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|34.7g
|27.8g
|Sugars
|4.4g
|3.5g
|Fibre
|8.3g
|6.6g
|Protein
|5.6g
|4.5g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020